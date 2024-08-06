Basement Campaign 2.0: Kamala Harris Website Provides NO Policy Positions, Only Donation Options

Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 06, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris really thinks she can pull a Joe Biden and run her entire campaign from now until November without doing any media interviews, press conferences, or answering any serious questions about her candidacy for the highest office in the land. 

Will it work? 

Well, even liberal journo Chris Cillizza (who infamously told us that 'reporters don't root for a side') is noticing it now, joining the chorus of conservatives and independent journalists who have been vocal about it for the past two weeks.

Ouch. That's not good news for Harris. If Cillizza is calling her out, then there's no way the strategy can hold up for too much longer, let alone another 90 days.

But it's even worse. Harris hiding her positions from the media is not just an in-person strategy; it extends to her online presence as well. Her Twitter account never stakes out a policy proposal or position (except maybe unfettered abortion access). She only speaks in vague expressions like 'we must defend our democracy' or she simply just attacks Donald Trump as a 'dictator.'

Surely, you would think, the Harris campaign website must have some of her policies outlined there, right? 

Wrong. All you get on KamalaHarris.com is her campaign asking for donations. Take a look: 

We didn't want to take just one tweet from Jeff Carlson (who runs themarketswork.com) at face value, so we checked it out ourselves. 

It's true. There are no positions there. All you get is a fluffy bio of Harris and her history of failing upward in politics. Everything else -- everything else -- is about donations or volunteering for her campaign. Even the FAQ page is about making donations. (Oh, and you can also buy some ugly, overpriced merchandise.) 

Contrast that with DonaldJTrump.com, where yes, there are many places to donate and volunteer, but you also get his entire platform, known as Agenda 47. Sorry, leftists. Your boogeyman, 'Project 2025' is not in there. There is also a full page of news and another dedicated to promoting campaign events. 

You will find none of that on Harris's website. It's the Basement Campaign 2.0. 

Yes, that pretty much sums up her website. 

You almost -- almost -- have to admire the brazen hubris of telling voters, 'You don't get to know anything about me. Just give me your money.'

A very unserious and incompetent grifter, but a grifter nonetheless. 

HA. HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Oh, God. PLEASE do not let celebrities atonally sing that song to us again. 

If you look at the bio section of the website, most of the 'accomplishments' listed there in the vice president portion consist of ... standing by Biden's side.

Which, of course, begs the question that she will not answer, 'How long was she covering for Biden's mental decline?'

There's sort of a twisted logic here. When no voters cast a ballot for your nomination, then you are not answerable to the voters. 

Is that how it works, David Plouffe? 

You get much better odds with a one-armed bandit though. 

LOL. Sorry for the salty language there, but we couldn't resist a quality Goodfellas reference (and an accurate one). 

Hey, we like that name. We can almost imagine a picture of a young Oliver Twist on her home page, holding out a bowl and saying, 'Please, America. I want some more.' 

Yes, it does. Like a glass slipper on a dystopian Cinderella. 

That's funny and true, except at this IHOP, a short stack will run you about $10,000. $20,000 for blueberry. 

No one knows where Act Blue's donations come from. But a few Attorneys General, like Andrew Bailey and Jason Miyares, are investigating to find out. There's a strong chance that most of it doesn't come from within America.

Oh, we almost forgot that. Yes, this is true too. If you go to any of the listings on the 'Work With Us' page, they all have the same boilerplate at the bottom: 

Harris for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law. If you seek a reasonable accommodation in relation to the campaign's COVID-19 policy, you should speak to the HR Department prior to reporting to an office location.

This. In 2024. Un ... Be ... Lieveable. 

It seems to be the only issue that matters. 

We're not sure if the Democrats can buy an election in 2024 (Trump is also raising huge buckets of money), but we know for damn sure that they are going to try. 

As we said at the outset, if even corrupt, biased journos like Cillizza are pointing out that Harris is an empty suit, we're not sure this will work again as it did for Biden.

It may work through the Democrat National Convention in a couple of weeks. After that? Kamala Harris is going to have to stand for something. 

We're betting our money on the fact that America will reject what she stands for. 

In the meantime, they'll just keep running the cash machine. 

