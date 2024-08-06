Basement Campaign 2.0: Kamala Harris Website Provides NO Policy Positions, Only Donation Options

Kamala Harris really thinks she can pull a Joe Biden and run her entire campaign from now until November without doing any media interviews, press conferences, or answering any serious questions about her candidacy for the highest office in the land.

Will it work?

Well, even liberal journo Chris Cillizza (who infamously told us that 'reporters don't root for a side') is noticing it now, joining the chorus of conservatives and independent journalists who have been vocal about it for the past two weeks.

Kamala Harris has been the de facto presidential nominee for 2 weeks now.



In that time, as best as I can tell, she has done zero media interviews and held zero press conferences (or even taken random questions from reporters). — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 5, 2024

Ouch. That's not good news for Harris. If Cillizza is calling her out, then there's no way the strategy can hold up for too much longer, let alone another 90 days.

But it's even worse. Harris hiding her positions from the media is not just an in-person strategy; it extends to her online presence as well. Her Twitter account never stakes out a policy proposal or position (except maybe unfettered abortion access). She only speaks in vague expressions like 'we must defend our democracy' or she simply just attacks Donald Trump as a 'dictator.'

Surely, you would think, the Harris campaign website must have some of her policies outlined there, right?

Wrong. All you get on KamalaHarris.com is her campaign asking for donations. Take a look:

This is the entirety of the Kamala Harris for President website.



No issues. No positions. No platform. Just donation buttons. pic.twitter.com/VhvJXVm1Xz — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 5, 2024

We didn't want to take just one tweet from Jeff Carlson (who runs themarketswork.com) at face value, so we checked it out ourselves.

It's true. There are no positions there. All you get is a fluffy bio of Harris and her history of failing upward in politics. Everything else -- everything else -- is about donations or volunteering for her campaign. Even the FAQ page is about making donations. (Oh, and you can also buy some ugly, overpriced merchandise.)

Contrast that with DonaldJTrump.com, where yes, there are many places to donate and volunteer, but you also get his entire platform, known as Agenda 47. Sorry, leftists. Your boogeyman, 'Project 2025' is not in there. There is also a full page of news and another dedicated to promoting campaign events.

You will find none of that on Harris's website. It's the Basement Campaign 2.0.

I see three planks, all explicit:



1) Beat Donald Trump,

2) I am Black,

3) We demand your money.



That seems refreshingly honest by USG standards. https://t.co/8vW1XtWECG — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) August 6, 2024

Yes, that pretty much sums up her website.

You almost -- almost -- have to admire the brazen hubris of telling voters, 'You don't get to know anything about me. Just give me your money.'

I admire its purity. A grifter, unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality.@MorlockP https://t.co/e3tu63xH24 — Isengrimm3 (@isengrimm3) August 6, 2024

A very unserious and incompetent grifter, but a grifter nonetheless.

Kamala said she was going to put her policy positions in the cloud. You just have to look up.



pic.twitter.com/0M9ZzRtU9K https://t.co/mGUaQ8wcbt — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) August 5, 2024

HA. HAHAHAHAHAHA.

It’s like a new version of Lennon’s “Imagine”—a campaign with no platform, for a country with no borders and no religion. Both versions pure Marxism. https://t.co/1KpK1xoSb1 — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) August 6, 2024

Oh, God. PLEASE do not let celebrities atonally sing that song to us again.

She’s a FRAUD! She has NOTHING to offer! She has NO accomplishments! 😡😡😡 https://t.co/JesJexajRY — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) August 5, 2024

If you look at the bio section of the website, most of the 'accomplishments' listed there in the vice president portion consist of ... standing by Biden's side.

Which, of course, begs the question that she will not answer, 'How long was she covering for Biden's mental decline?'

Her entire INSTALLATION was never about more than a MONEY GRAB



Joe wouldn't give up the cash so they pushed him out in favor of someone that would spread it around.



They aren't about to let this moron debate anyone! https://t.co/zXyvBlNpUA — Rep Scott (@scottagain2) August 5, 2024

There's sort of a twisted logic here. When no voters cast a ballot for your nomination, then you are not answerable to the voters.

Is that how it works, David Plouffe?

This is awesome. Her platform is the same as a slot machine. Put some money in and see what happens. https://t.co/QJJcxcWZLs — Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) August 5, 2024

You get much better odds with a one-armed bandit though.

When "F*ck you, pay me" becomes standard political practice. — Mr. Fabulist (@MisterFabulist) August 6, 2024

LOL. Sorry for the salty language there, but we couldn't resist a quality Goodfellas reference (and an accurate one).

Hey, we like that name. We can almost imagine a picture of a young Oliver Twist on her home page, holding out a bowl and saying, 'Please, America. I want some more.'

Her platform is taking money from hard-working Americans. The shoe fits. — Cantaloupe News (@CantaloupeNews) August 5, 2024

Yes, it does. Like a glass slipper on a dystopian Cinderella.

the font + colors of “harris for president” looks like the ihop logo — 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐝𝐨𝐞 (@comfysarah) August 6, 2024

That's funny and true, except at this IHOP, a short stack will run you about $10,000. $20,000 for blueberry.

To be fair, the foreigners donating don't care to know anything about Trump's current opponent. — jaycephus.crypto 🦁Tribalism is a helluva drug (@jay_cephus) August 6, 2024

No one knows where Act Blue's donations come from. But a few Attorneys General, like Andrew Bailey and Jason Miyares, are investigating to find out. There's a strong chance that most of it doesn't come from within America.

Harris for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment"

uhhh...https://t.co/UF7seZ90CP — Thomas Kellogg (@oldnickels) August 5, 2024

Oh, we almost forgot that. Yes, this is true too. If you go to any of the listings on the 'Work With Us' page, they all have the same boilerplate at the bottom:

Harris for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law. If you seek a reasonable accommodation in relation to the campaign's COVID-19 policy, you should speak to the HR Department prior to reporting to an office location.

This. In 2024. Un ... Be ... Lieveable.

Clearly, the money is the one issue that matters most. — Dogenes (@Dogenes_cynic) August 5, 2024

It seems to be the only issue that matters.

We're not sure if the Democrats can buy an election in 2024 (Trump is also raising huge buckets of money), but we know for damn sure that they are going to try.

As we said at the outset, if even corrupt, biased journos like Cillizza are pointing out that Harris is an empty suit, we're not sure this will work again as it did for Biden.

It may work through the Democrat National Convention in a couple of weeks. After that? Kamala Harris is going to have to stand for something.

We're betting our money on the fact that America will reject what she stands for.

In the meantime, they'll just keep running the cash machine.