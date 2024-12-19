Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in Spending Guilt Trip

Mark Warner is very disappointed in Americans who voiced their objections to their inexcusable spending bill going so far as to call them heartless. Especially since disaster victims will be out in the cold just days before Christmas.

No, he really posted this.

Hard to imagine anything more heartless than shutting down the government and leaving disaster victims out in the cold just days before Christmas. Absolutely outrageous this is even a possibility. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 18, 2024

Doofus, disaster victims have been left out in the cold by the Biden administration for months now. You don't get to pretend the only way to help them NOW is to pay this grotesque continuing resolution that not only include censorship language and disallows for elected officials to be investigated, BUT provides this useless Congress a large pay raise.

Yeah. No.

Hey, it's not just us who object ... Matt Van Swol an actual Helene survivor called him OUT:

Imagine thinking that we the people in #WNC are so stupid, we believe that this bill was the only way for us to get disaster relief… — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 19, 2024

Warner relies on stupid Americans, they are his literal bread and butter. The last thing Warner wants is for Americans to be INFORMED.

Sen. Mike Lee also called him out?

No, sir



The offenders here are those who write 1,500-page spending bills in secret & spring them on their colleagues days before Christmas with no time to debate or even read them



And then they accuse anyone who cries foul of trying to cause a government shutdown! https://t.co/anF8fy0ge3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 19, 2024

Yeah, we've seen this before, Warner.

Oh, and speaking of 'seeing this before' ... this is not the first time Warner has used BUT CHRISTMAS to manipulate voters.

On COVID relief, @MarkWarner: "It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress didn't act before the holidays. The idea that people are going to lose their unemployment benefits the day after Christmas..." (1/2) #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 30, 2020

Yup.

.@MarkWarner: "... or be pushed out of apartments January 1st, or that we're not going to give adequate funding for testing or vaccine distribution, it would be the worst self-inflicted harm in recent times." (2/2) #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 30, 2020

What a damn fake this guy.

Wake up, Virginia.

