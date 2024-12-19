Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a...
Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some...
BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ......
VIP
Here's How ABC Reportedly 'Punished' George Stephanopoulos After Defamation Settlement Wit...
Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for...
RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming...
Turn the Page: Kamala Reportedly Penning $20 Million Novel About Her and Joe...
‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity an...
Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pa...
Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI

Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in Spending Guilt Trip

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Mark Warner is very disappointed in Americans who voiced their objections to their inexcusable spending bill going so far as to call them heartless. Especially since disaster victims will be out in the cold just days before Christmas.

Advertisement

No, he really posted this.

Doofus, disaster victims have been left out in the cold by the Biden administration for months now. You don't get to pretend the only way to help them NOW is to pay this grotesque continuing resolution that not only include censorship language and disallows for elected officials to be investigated, BUT provides this useless Congress a large pay raise.

Yeah. No.

Hey, it's not just us who object ... Matt Van Swol an actual Helene survivor called him OUT:

Warner relies on stupid Americans, they are his literal bread and butter. The last thing Warner wants is for Americans to be INFORMED.

Sen. Mike Lee also called him out?

Yeah, we've seen this before, Warner.

Oh, and speaking of 'seeing this before' ... this is not the first time Warner has used BUT CHRISTMAS to manipulate voters.

Recommended

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yup.

What a damn fake this guy.

Wake up, Virginia.

===========================================================================

Related:

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)

'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were

Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS MARK WARNER SPENDING BILL HELENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill
Sam J.
Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE
Sam J.
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill Sam J.
Advertisement