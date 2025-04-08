'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on...
Supreme Court Blocks Order Requiring Trump Administration to Return Federal Employees to Work

Brett T. | 3:45 PM on April 08, 2025

Whatever you think of Mitch McConnell, especially after he voted against confirming President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees, he did keep Merrick Garland off of the Supreme Court. We now have a SCOTUS that follows the Constitution and affirms the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary branches.

As we reported yesterday, the Supreme Court lifted a court order blocking Trump from deporting Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. (Sorry, Judge Boasberg.) Now the Associated Press is reporting that SCOTUS has handed the president another win, blocking an order requiring the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of former federal employees.

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked an order for the Trump administration to return to work thousands of federal employees who were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The justices acted in the administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees at six federal agencies be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn’t follow federal law.

The court’s order involved a technical legal assessment of the right, or standing, of several nonprofit associations to sue over the firings. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson said they would have kept the judge’s order in place.

It’s the third time in less than a week that the justices have sided with the Republican administration in its fight against federal judges whose orders have slowed President Donald Trump’s agenda. The court also paused an order restoring grants for teacher training and lifted an order that froze deportations under an 18th century wartime law.

Sotomayor and Jackson would have kept the judge’s order in place? No way!

Trump campaigned to shrink the federal government by establishing the Department of Government Efficiency, but district judges seem to think that federal employment is guaranteed for life.

Note that they were all probationary employees who'd probably been on the job less than a year.

It's crazy that district judges think that they can tell the administration who they can and cannot fire. Even Democrats have talked about reducing the size of the federal government, but they never imagined that that meant people were going to be sent packing.

***

