After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of the Weather

Quick! Someone do a welfare check on Greta Thunberg and Al Gore!

This news is bound to sting:

🚨SHOCK POLL: CNN admits that the American people AREN'T CONCERNED about climate change — Radical activists FAILED to scare citizens.



"Americans AREN'T afraid of climate change!"



"Climate activists have not successfully made the case to the American people!" pic.twitter.com/47u9IzQ8IF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

Gee, you mean to tell us throwing tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting didn't sway public opinion?

Color us shocked.

Not.

I’m concerned that 40% of the people are actually worried about climate change 🤣 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) July 10, 2025

There's always going to be a segment who worry.

I'm more concerned about government trying to change my way of life to fix an imaginary problem.



Again. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 10, 2025

Right.

Most people clearly saw through the scheme here: every single 'climate change solution' was thinly-veiled socialism.

Only 3% of Californians care about it while @GavinNewsom has tripled our energy costs based on this imagined existential crisis pic.twitter.com/qSs6en65TU — xonkd (@xonkd7) July 10, 2025

It's all about control and reducing our quality of life.

We aren't concerned about Climate Change, COVID, Monkeypox, or the unconscious racism of microaggressions.

We are learning. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 10, 2025

Largely because 'experts' (and the media) have fooled us one too many times.

The American People don't worry about climate change, but think about the billions of dollars the climate change NGOs have defrauded the State and Federal Government out of. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) July 10, 2025

If the Left is worried about Medicare and Social Security remaining solvent, not wasting money on 'climate change' is a good way to secure those programs.

This is great, especially considering CNN just had Bill Nye on trying to freak everybody out about climate change. Somebody make sure the "not a science guy" sees it. https://t.co/Gr1Oqjti2Z — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 10, 2025

Bill Nye is an engineer and an actor.

Not a scientist.

Least surprising story for the week. The absurdity and rhetoric of most climate activists and the legacy media’s advocacy in amplifying them makes people tune out. https://t.co/nxwefnCzM9 — Greg Collard (@gcollard5) July 10, 2025

Correct.

How many times were we told we had ten years before the end of the world, only to have the goalposts moved again?

Too many.

The 40% who are afraid of climate change have a mental illness and no amount of proof or data will change it. https://t.co/wDkdOiPO0E — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 10, 2025

Truth.

This writer always asks environmentalists one question: if the temp is too warm (or cold), what is the correct temperature? If they say today, July 10, is 'too hot' -- what should the temp on July 10 be?

She has yet to get an answer.

Which tells us all we need to know.

