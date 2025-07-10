Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the...
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth i...

After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of the Weather

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Quick! Someone do a welfare check on Greta Thunberg and Al Gore!

This news is bound to sting:

Gee, you mean to tell us throwing tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting didn't sway public opinion?

Color us shocked.

Not.

There's always going to be a segment who worry.

Right.

Most people clearly saw through the scheme here: every single 'climate change solution' was thinly-veiled socialism.

It's all about control and reducing our quality of life.

Largely because 'experts' (and the media) have fooled us one too many times.

If the Left is worried about Medicare and Social Security remaining solvent, not wasting money on 'climate change' is a good way to secure those programs.

Bill Nye is an engineer and an actor.

Not a scientist.

Correct.

How many times were we told we had ten years before the end of the world, only to have the goalposts moved again?

Too many.

Truth.

This writer always asks environmentalists one question: if the temp is too warm (or cold), what is the correct temperature? If they say today, July 10, is 'too hot' -- what should the temp on July 10 be?

She has yet to get an answer.

Which tells us all we need to know.

