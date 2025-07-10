Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the ER

So she doesn't come right out and say what her amazing plan is, but Sarah has found a way to combine her hatred for MAGA with her work in a Colorado emergency room. Just what way is that, we wonder? If you're wheeled in on a gurney wearing a Gulf of America T-shirt, is she going to ignore you? Harm you further? We need more details, Sarah. Get back to us.

Meet Sarah. Sarah a nurse in Colorado who publicly said she plans to combine her job in the ER with targeting people who support MAGA.



Let’s make Sarah famous and find out which hospital she works at so we can help her transition into unemployment. pic.twitter.com/4baYrqCAAB — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 10, 2025

Wow this ppl are really sick and walking among us. Scary 😨 — Max Manners (@maxven3) July 10, 2025

They are not just walking among us but they want to harm us too. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 10, 2025

As this editor often asks, how do these people function in daily life carrying this much psychotic hatred in their hearts for more than half the population? These people have already shot Donald Trump in the head once and tried to shoot him a second time, and this was before he was even elected, so they can't blame it on anything he's done in office.

We don't approve of doxxing, but is Sarah here wants to put her face and name out there, that's her decision.

Why do they always look the same 😂 — Dagonet (@lamorakdegalis) July 10, 2025

It's always crazy eyes and funny glasses.

Someone should probably notify the hospital she works at. — Brandon Conrad (@Therapeutixusa) July 10, 2025

We went to her URL but there's nothing there.

That's a Neolithic sloping forehead...



She's out here in Colorado huh, appreciate the heads-up. I've actually got some connections in the health care world. I think I'm going to be sending them this information. pic.twitter.com/1GluFQdJV8 — Archer Systems (@ArcherSys) July 10, 2025

Somebody find the hospital at which Sarah allegedly works so we know not to be taken there.

