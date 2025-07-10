Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the ER

After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of...
Brett T. | 5:45 PM on July 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

So she doesn't come right out and say what her amazing plan is, but Sarah has found a way to combine her hatred for MAGA with her work in a Colorado emergency room. Just what way is that, we wonder? If you're wheeled in on a gurney wearing a Gulf of America T-shirt, is she going to ignore you? Harm you further? We need more details, Sarah. Get back to us.

As this editor often asks, how do these people function in daily life carrying this much psychotic hatred in their hearts for more than half the population? These people have already shot Donald Trump in the head once and tried to shoot him a second time, and this was before he was even elected, so they can't blame it on anything he's done in office.

We don't approve of doxxing, but is Sarah here wants to put her face and name out there, that's her decision.

It's always crazy eyes and funny glasses.

We went to her URL but there's nothing there.

Somebody find the hospital at which Sarah allegedly works so we know not to be taken there.

