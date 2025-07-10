Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes...
VIP
The Harmeet Hammer Is DROPPING on Blue States That Continue to Defy Anti-Discrimination...
VIP
The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not...
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their...
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now...
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas...
Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden...
VIP
NBC News' Sympathy Piece About What 'Immigrant Detainees' Are Denouncing Definitely Earned...
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth i...
Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing...
Chuck Schumer Squirms and Pivots to Trump When Repeatedly Asked About Zohran Mamdani
We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Program to Show X User Maze Nuking TF...
Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation...
Greg Gutfeld Exposes a BIG Problem for the Dems Right Now (Broken 'Hoax...

Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on July 10, 2025

At this point, you'd think Adam Schiff would have learned to read the room, but ... NOPE.

Not even a little bit.

The guy is a walking, talking, dumpster fire of stupid.

Advertisement

Case in point:

The 'facts'. Sure, Adam.

You guys know we have to fact-check every one of these idiotic claims, right? It's our moral imperative!

At number 10 - The Trump Administration is preventing universities from using federal rules to discriminate against any student based on their color, sex, ability, or creed.

At number 9 - The only people losing benefits are those who are able-bodied and refuse to work (or volunteer!), and illegals who can absolutely pay for their own groceries.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle
Doug P.
Advertisement

At number 8 - He stopped sending billions of dollars to Ukraine, and the Democrats are butthurt about it. Oh, and we're not a democracy.

At number 7 - Preserving our energy independence.

NEXT!

At number 6 - Anthony Fauci. 'Nuff said.

At number 5 - If you're essential, you're not getting DOGEd. Nobody is cutting access to Social Security for seniors. Firefighters are local, not federal. USAID was the Democrats' slush fund, blah blah blah.

He thought this was a good point? Wow. We're so bored, we didn't even include the whole thing.

Advertisement

At number 4 - Our economy continues to grow, and we're not seeing prices increase on much of anything.

At number 3 - Nobody who should actually qualify for Medicaid is losing Medicaid. Once again, they want you to think Trump is cutting SNAP for starving babies ... this is not the case.

At number 2 - Man, this one ticked us off. This a-hole knows he's Adam Schiff, right? You know, the Adam Schiff who abused our fundamental systems to target Trump?

Sorry but he sucks, so much.

Advertisement

At number 1 - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This one is so gross, so dumb, and so wrong that we don't even need to fact-check him here.

What a maroon.

============================================================

Related:

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle
Doug P.
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now (Yeah, That Backfired)
Doug P.
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD
Sam J.
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their Guns Under Mandatory Buyback
Amy Curtis
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread
Sam J.
Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle Doug P.
Advertisement