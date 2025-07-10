Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America

At this point, you'd think Adam Schiff would have learned to read the room, but ... NOPE.

Not even a little bit.

The guy is a walking, talking, dumpster fire of stupid.

Case in point:

I just left the Senate floor where I laid out the top ten ways Donald Trump is wrecking the country.



Every American should know the facts about this administration – so here they are:



(Thread 🧵) pic.twitter.com/xziPEiI4iX — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

The 'facts'. Sure, Adam.

You guys know we have to fact-check every one of these idiotic claims, right? It's our moral imperative!

At number 10 – Attacking our research universities, and dismantling a partnership with the federal government that has powered innovation and our economy.



Deterring the best and brightest students from around the world from coming to America, and sending them elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/10xjno4Zue — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 10 - The Trump Administration is preventing universities from using federal rules to discriminate against any student based on their color, sex, ability, or creed.

At number 9 – Cutting food for hungry families. Eviscerating SNAP to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.



Families go hungry. Your grocery prices go up. Billionaires win. pic.twitter.com/1rxCEtcfH0 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 9 - The only people losing benefits are those who are able-bodied and refuse to work (or volunteer!), and illegals who can absolutely pay for their own groceries.

At number 8 – Weakening our alliances around the world. Distancing ourselves from fellow democracies and embracing dictatorships.



Making our foreign policy transactional, or worse, dependent on paying tribute to the president.



And making us all less safe. pic.twitter.com/O9jWZfoR8u — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 8 - He stopped sending billions of dollars to Ukraine, and the Democrats are butthurt about it. Oh, and we're not a democracy.

At number 7 – Destroying our renewable energy future, and handing global leadership of the industry to China. Retreating from any hope of addressing climate change.



And that means more of a monopoly for your utility company, and higher energy bills for you. pic.twitter.com/DMJpBOi0Uz — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 7 - Preserving our energy independence.

NEXT!

At number 6 – Making deep cuts to health and science research, and cutting NIH in half.



Fewer clinical trials. Fewer cures. More preventable illness and premature death.



Americans will be sicker, poorer, and die younger. pic.twitter.com/P1sTcmX6MQ — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 6 - Anthony Fauci. 'Nuff said.

At number 5 – DOGE-ing essential government services.



Cutting Social Security access for seniors. Losing firefighters at the start of fire season. Crippling NASA and USAID.



Breaking up the Department for Education and selling our off our kids’ future.



Breaking trust with… pic.twitter.com/VMO35Ilxhb — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 5 - If you're essential, you're not getting DOGEd. Nobody is cutting access to Social Security for seniors. Firefighters are local, not federal. USAID was the Democrats' slush fund, blah blah blah.

He thought this was a good point? Wow. We're so bored, we didn't even include the whole thing.

At number 4 – Doing grave and self-inflicted harm to our economy with Donald Trump’s nonsensical tariffs.



Causing friends and allies to boycott American goods.



And forcing everyday Americans to pay the price, with higher prices at the grocery store, at Walmart, and on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/CXSkQOtYY4 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 4 - Our economy continues to grow, and we're not seeing prices increase on much of anything.

At number 3 - Stripping away healthcare for millions of Americans.



Everyone, Medicaid recipient or not, will feel the effects of these senseless cuts when hospitals close, clinics close, and your medical bills go up. pic.twitter.com/t1YYbDFsDI — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 3 - Nobody who should actually qualify for Medicaid is losing Medicaid. Once again, they want you to think Trump is cutting SNAP for starving babies ... this is not the case.

At number 2 - Trump’s endless attacks on the rule of law.



Using the Justice Department as a sword to go after his political enemies, and as a shield to protect his friends, and to protect no one more than himself.



Ignoring court orders. And destroying the principle that no… pic.twitter.com/smVmnvTzJ3 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 2 - Man, this one ticked us off. This a-hole knows he's Adam Schiff, right? You know, the Adam Schiff who abused our fundamental systems to target Trump?

Sorry but he sucks, so much.

At number 1 - Donald Trump has assailed the very idea of America.



America began as an improbable experiment in self-governance, founded upon the principle that people possessed sufficient virtue to be able to rule themselves without a despot.



We have served as a beacon to… pic.twitter.com/hgoDZF9tM8 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 10, 2025

At number 1 - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This one is so gross, so dumb, and so wrong that we don't even need to fact-check him here.

What a maroon.

