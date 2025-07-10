Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

You know the face you make when you hear someone say something so absolutely stupid that you can't stop yourself from making a face before they see it? Yeah, we just made that exact face watching Jasmine Crockett make this claim about Biden and Trump.

Surely, she's trolling because even the dumbest Democrat had to know Biden had cognitive issues from the get-go.

Watch:

Jasmine Crockett: Joe Biden was totally fine, Trump is the one with the mental acuity problem. pic.twitter.com/JiQrCRhDWC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

See why we made that face? Biden was totally fine? And it's Trump who has the mental acuity problem?

WHAT?

Then again, this is the same woman who claimed she was the biggest victim of all in the Texas floods because it weighed on her heart, or something. She's not exactly the brightest crayon in the box or the sharpest tool in the shed.

Jasmine Crockett has no way of judging if someone is mentally impaired.



In the eyes of someone with a 10 IQ, a person with a 20 IQ looks like a freaking genius! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 10, 2025

This “Candace Owens” makeover is not fooling anyone. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) July 10, 2025

*cough cough*

"I did not see Joe Biden single day,"

so she didn't know about Bidens' mental acuity.



She also doesn't see President Trump every day. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) July 10, 2025

Of course not. She's just talking out of her backside.

As usual.

