Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked

Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You know the face you make when you hear someone say something so absolutely stupid that you can't stop yourself from making a face before they see it? Yeah, we just made that exact face watching Jasmine Crockett make this claim about Biden and Trump.

Surely, she's trolling because even the dumbest Democrat had to know Biden had cognitive issues from the get-go.

Watch:

See why we made that face? Biden was totally fine? And it's Trump who has the mental acuity problem?

WHAT?

Then again, this is the same woman who claimed she was the biggest victim of all in the Texas floods because it weighed on her heart, or something. She's not exactly the brightest crayon in the box or the sharpest tool in the shed. 

*cough cough*

Of course not. She's just talking out of her backside.

As usual.

