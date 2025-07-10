He's the WORST: Chris Murphy Hits New Low With False, Fearmongering Screed About...
Student Agitator Mahmoud Khalil Sues for $20 Million or an Official Apology

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

You all remember Mahmoud Khalil, the Hamas-loving Columbia student agitator who was detained and marked for deportation due to his participation in the insurrection at Columbia, where students took over buildings and barricaded themselves (and custodial workers) in, demanding that the school divest from Israel. The big sob story is that Khalil missed the birth of his child while he was in detention. 

This editor admits he doesn't exactly know what's going on with Khalil. Back in April, our own Eric V. reported that an immigration judge in Louisiana had ruled that Khalil was "Removable" and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio acted within his power when he revoked Khalil's green card. 

The last time we saw him, Khalil was being greeted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to cheers at the airport in New Jersey on his way back to New York from detention. Khalil said he was anxious to get back to his studies. No, just kidding. He was anxious to "go back and just continue the work that I was already doing, advocating for Palestinian rights." And denying Jews on campus their rights.

Now we're hearing reports that Khalil has filed suit against the government, demanding $20 million for his arrest and detention, or, instead of a payout, an official apology from the government and the "abandonment of the administration's unconstitutional policy."

… on video doing Mahmound.

Cry all you want, you’re still going home. 🇺🇸

He violated its terms by becoming aligned with a terrorist organization, Hamas.

Again, this editor isn't sure where Khalil stands legally. He'd prefer he were standing back home in Syria.

***

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS LAWSUIT PALESTINIANS

