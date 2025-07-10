Student Agitator Mahmoud Khalil Sues for $20 Million or an Official Apology

You all remember Mahmoud Khalil, the Hamas-loving Columbia student agitator who was detained and marked for deportation due to his participation in the insurrection at Columbia, where students took over buildings and barricaded themselves (and custodial workers) in, demanding that the school divest from Israel. The big sob story is that Khalil missed the birth of his child while he was in detention.

This editor admits he doesn't exactly know what's going on with Khalil. Back in April, our own Eric V. reported that an immigration judge in Louisiana had ruled that Khalil was "Removable" and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio acted within his power when he revoked Khalil's green card.

The last time we saw him, Khalil was being greeted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to cheers at the airport in New Jersey on his way back to New York from detention. Khalil said he was anxious to get back to his studies. No, just kidding. He was anxious to "go back and just continue the work that I was already doing, advocating for Palestinian rights." And denying Jews on campus their rights.

Now we're hearing reports that Khalil has filed suit against the government, demanding $20 million for his arrest and detention, or, instead of a payout, an official apology from the government and the "abandonment of the administration's unconstitutional policy."

🚨BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil, the soon to be deported Palestinian Columbia activist, has filed a $20M Lawsuit against the Trump administration



Claiming he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted, and smeared as an antisemite.



You can't be falsely accused of things you are…

… on video doing Mahmound. Cry all you want, you’re still going home. 🇺🇸

Saw this coming from a mile away.

That's how he's trying to stay in the country through the lawsuit.



A good lawyer should be able to get this dismissed.



🇺🇸🦅

Only in America does a POS like this turnaround and bring a $20 million lawsuit against our country when, IMHO, he should never have been here in the first place.https://t.co/OfJJw5gkeL — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 10, 2025

BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil is suing the Trump administration for $20 million.



He came to the U.S. on a student visa, led violent building takeovers, and now wants a payout from the government. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/UnJ3aJV2cL — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 10, 2025

Discovery should be fun

He should be grateful that he is still here and shut his mouth and spend time with his wife and child. This will not end in his favor. — J U L E S (@JulesJudea) July 10, 2025

Talk about frivolous claims.

The Jewish students on campus that were assaulted and blocked from attending their own classes or accessing school facilities should sue Khalil. — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) July 10, 2025

Why isn’t his student visa revoked yet? — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) July 10, 2025

He violated its terms by becoming aligned with a terrorist organization, Hamas.

Débar the attorney that filed it; it’s a frivolous lawsuit. You get fined and debarred for filing frivolous lawsuits. — Lynn M. (@Lynnie769) July 10, 2025

It's just a ploy. If he stays in litigation he gets to stay. — Raymond Ward (@magnasrex) July 10, 2025

Take his ass down. Nothing. Not even airfare

It ends with him on a plane to Syria

Again, this editor isn't sure where Khalil stands legally. He'd prefer he were standing back home in Syria.

***