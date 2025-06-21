Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters

The Squad has a disgraceful history of antisemitism, and the optics here certainly don't help. The media's lead is that the first thing Columbia student agitator Mahmourd Khalil did after being released from detention was to hug his infant son, who was born while Khalil was kept in detention in a facility in Louisiana. The Trump administration fought to have Khalili deported, but instead, he found his way back to New York City via New Jersey on Friday, where he was met by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The New York Post reports:

Anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil said he plans to continue his pro-Palestinian advocacy and bashed the US government upon landing in New Jersey Saturday on his way home to New York City after being held in a Louisiana detention facility for three months. “I just want to go back and just continue the work that I was already doing, advocating for Palestinian rights – speech that should actually be celebrated rather than punished, as this administration wants to do,” Khalil said Saturday at a press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport. … “The US government is funding this genocide, and Columbia University is investing in this genocide,” Khalil said Saturday. “This is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest with everyone of you. Not only if they threaten me with detention, even if they would kill me, I would still speak up for Palestine.”

How about going to classes and actually getting that degree instead of leading pro-Hamas encampments and intimidating Jews.

Look who personally accompanied anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil back to NYC.



Yes. AOC. The rising star of the Democratic party.



This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/ISwqwafONL — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 21, 2025

There’s something very wrong with AOC. She’s very, very confused about who she represents. Mahmood isn’t in her district. — CrazyNation😊🙁🤡 (@CrazyNation4) June 21, 2025

She's the worst opportunist. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 21, 2025

Why is he still in the US? — Sunny M (@SunnyM04063191) June 21, 2025

This timeline is so off. Can you imagine a prominent Congress representative from another time celebrating someone who openly supported Osama Bin Laden, ISIS… and organized anti-West / American uprising? Wild. pic.twitter.com/Uit95cyxTJ — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) June 21, 2025

He didn't waste any time putting his keffiyeh back on. Did AOC bring him the flowers?

I mean this is a photo to run every day against her when she runs again. These campaign videos are making themselves — That guy you know (@minkeymagik) June 21, 2025

Yeah, the disconnect is staggering. In any other era, that kind of alignment would be political suicide. Now it gets applause. Shows just how far the Overton window has shifted. — Mary Bartlett🌊☯️🌊☯️ (@givemeashmear) June 21, 2025

The enemy within — Whambamabraham (@whambamabraham) June 21, 2025

she didn’t lift a finger for americans murdered and taken hostage by hamas but she welcomes a non American that provides material support to hamas and wants to destroy western civilization. this is what civilizational suicide looks like. — Yusuf Roso (@yusufroso) June 21, 2025

Hope the Republicans make this as one of their campaign videos. — Minda Budzinak (@skiptocyte2) June 21, 2025

One problem in hooking your wagon to a Marxist-jihadist activist is they’re often difficult to control.



I’m assuming when he eventually does something unconscionable, AOC will pretend she never supported him. — Chris Daubert (@daube30725) June 21, 2025

We forget … did AOC meet released Hamas hostage Edan Alexander when he returned to the states?

Former hostage Edan Alexander, who was returned from Gaza captivity after 584 days, finally arrives home in New Jersey. He received a police escort. pic.twitter.com/F1rE3XF6NU — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 19, 2025

