Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

The Squad has a disgraceful history of antisemitism, and the optics here certainly don't help. The media's lead is that the first thing Columbia student agitator Mahmourd Khalil did after being released from detention was to hug his infant son, who was born while Khalil was kept in detention in a facility in Louisiana. The Trump administration fought to have Khalili deported, but instead, he found his way back to New York City via New Jersey on Friday, where he was met by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The New York Post reports:

Anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil said he plans to continue his pro-Palestinian advocacy and bashed the US government upon landing in New Jersey Saturday on his way home to New York City after being held in a Louisiana detention facility for three months.

“I just want to go back and just continue the work that I was already doing, advocating for Palestinian rights – speech that should actually be celebrated rather than punished, as this administration wants to do,” Khalil said Saturday at a press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“The US government is funding this genocide, and Columbia University is investing in this genocide,” Khalil said Saturday. “This is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest with everyone of you. Not only if they threaten me with detention, even if they would kill me, I would still speak up for Palestine.”

How about going to classes and actually getting that degree instead of leading pro-Hamas encampments and intimidating Jews.

He didn't waste any time putting his keffiyeh back on. Did AOC bring him the flowers?

We forget … did AOC meet released Hamas hostage Edan Alexander when he returned to the states?

