Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't Support Hamas

One of the sad realities of committing a crime is you may get arrested. While you are in jail, you may miss holidays, birthdays, special occasions, birthdays, funerals and even the birth of your child. It really stinks so that is why one should not commit a crime.

Mahmoud Khalil, detained in ICE custody, misses baby's birth https://t.co/BNOlHX9sHZ — Axios (@axios) April 22, 2025

The big picture: The legal U.S. resident, who has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since last month, was denied temporary release to meet his newborn, said his wife, Noor Abdalla. The arrest of Khalil, a leader in Columbia's pro-Palestinian protests over the Israel-Hamas war and a U.S. green card holder from Syria, has sparked outcry across the U.S. Driving the news: Abdalla said in an emailed statement she gave birth earlier Monday without her husband by her side and it wasn't immediately clear when he would be able to meet his son. She called the Department of Homeland Security's refusal to allow Khalil to attend the birth "a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer.

Abdalla accused ICE and the Trump administration of stealing "these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom."

The hilarious part is 'Axios' makes sure to call him a 'legal resident'. Yes, he was here legally on a visa. He broke the rules of that visa by causing a commotion on a University campus making Jewish students rightly feel unsafe and he spoke out in support of a terrorist organization. That gives the US the right to send him right back home. Period.

There are a whole bunch of American men missing the birth of their babies in jail right now. Is 'Axios' going to write a story about them?

That’s terrible. The whole family should’ve been together in some foreign country. https://t.co/sErKMU9mci — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 22, 2025

Ahh the anchor baby is here https://t.co/Vtkt1Mysjo — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 22, 2025

The long awaited anchor baby.

The media continues to whitewash Mahmoud Khalil, making him out to be some hero.



Let me be clear: Khalil is a violent Syrian who openly boasted his intention of “destroying Western civilization.” https://t.co/vDtVTVs1aB — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 22, 2025

But, Americans are supposed to be mad he missed the birth of his baby. Good! Maybe he won't have the chance to fill this baby with as much hate and intolerance as his father. The baby's mother is probably equally as anti-Semitic and bigoted so the poor child has no chance.

His beloved wife should have gone to her hubby and parents homeland of Syria and given birth there. https://t.co/h3BfTE2vcm — Donna (@izzyjsmom) April 22, 2025

Multiple cases of fathers who missed the births of their babies because they were dead or Hamas hostages. So, whatever. https://t.co/kCp0BkmpJf — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) April 22, 2025

Breaking: Terrible people also know how to procreate. https://t.co/Kh9CxhJPt1 — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@heterodoxan) April 22, 2025

Maybe being militant against the country you're visiting wasn't advisable? — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) April 22, 2025

Actions have consequences.