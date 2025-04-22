Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't Support Hamas

Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

One of the sad realities of committing a crime is you may get arrested. While you are in jail, you may miss holidays, birthdays, special occasions, birthdays, funerals and even the birth of your child. It really stinks so that is why one should not commit a crime. 

The big picture: The legal U.S. resident, who has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since last month, was denied temporary release to meet his newborn, said his wife, Noor Abdalla.

Driving the news: Abdalla said in an emailed statement she gave birth earlier Monday without her husband by her side and it wasn't immediately clear when he would be able to meet his son.

  • She called the Department of Homeland Security's refusal to allow Khalil to attend the birth "a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer.
  • Abdalla accused ICE and the Trump administration of stealing "these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom."
  • DHS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Monday evening.

The hilarious part is 'Axios' makes sure to call him a 'legal resident'. Yes, he was here legally on a visa. He broke the rules of that visa by causing a commotion on a University campus making Jewish students rightly feel unsafe and he spoke out in support of a terrorist organization. That gives the US the right to send him right back home. Period.

Grateful Calvin
There are a whole bunch of American men missing the birth of their babies in jail right now. Is 'Axios' going to write a story about them? 

The long awaited anchor baby.

But, Americans are supposed to be mad he missed the birth of his baby. Good! Maybe he won't have the chance to fill this baby with as much hate and intolerance as his father. The baby's mother is probably equally as anti-Semitic and bigoted so the poor child has no chance.

Actions have consequences.

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE COLUMBIA

