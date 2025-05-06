He GETS IT, Folks! Scott Jennings Explains What Dems Sudden Love of Due Process Is All About (WATCH)

This writer has been arguing for a while now that the entire purpose behind the Left's sudden love of due process is to delay the deportation of illegal immigrants until President Trump is out of office (and a Democrat is back).

They didn't care about laws or due process as they let millions of illegal immigrants invade our nation. And that's exactly what that is -- an invasion.

Watch as Scott Jennings explains this:

We have been INVADED.



Millions upon millions have entered our country illegally and President Trump was elected to get them out.



The left's "due process" game has one intention: to delay and prevent Trump from completing this mission. pic.twitter.com/kjYkAZBoYu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2025

This is the threat to democracy that the Left keeps screaming about. They're doing this to undermine the will of voters who elected President Trump to address the illegal immigration issue.

The Left doesn't want due process.



The Left wants to keep ALL illegal immigrants in the country.



They would be sad to see any get deported. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 6, 2025

Well, those are their voters, so ...

Same reason they drag out capital punishment for 40 years and make it prohibitable expensive to carry out. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 6, 2025

Yep.

They’re not immigrants. They’re Democrat ballots in waiting. It’s intentional. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 6, 2025

Of course it was intentional.

Hey @ScottJenningsKY idk how you do this everyday. It is exhausting. 1v5 every time. They say don’t argue with stupid cause they would pull you on their level and win by experience 😂

God Bless you for your strength. — KDog 🇺🇸 (@KDog77435942) May 6, 2025

This writer doesn't know how he does it day in and out.

scott says what others think https://t.co/nNnI3VBzDG — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) May 6, 2025

Yes. Which is why we love him.

I would love you to start asking these people to define due process. Especially, when they say the “Maryland Man” did not have due process. Having his case heard by two judges is literally due process. Having his case heard by one judge is due process. My guess is that 95% of the… https://t.co/hZIwcEnMQy — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) May 6, 2025

This writer has often said that illegal immigrants should receive the same amount of due process as they gave our immigration laws when entering the country.

The fact that the number is zero is not her problem.

A nation with generous welfare benefits combined with open borders cannot survive. For some reason, @TheDemocrats, with help from the Mainstream Media, want to bring America to its knees. Why is that? https://t.co/8QvWm3XmoJ — Real Diehl Report (@RealDiehlReport) May 6, 2025

They hate America, that's why.

Spectacularly accurate on both the invasion and the delay tactics. https://t.co/BRdOwaFTgE — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) May 6, 2025

Scott should put 'spectacularly accurate' in his X bio.