He GETS IT, Folks! Scott Jennings Explains What Dems Sudden Love of Due Process Is All About (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitter

This writer has been arguing for a while now that the entire purpose behind the Left's sudden love of due process is to delay the deportation of illegal immigrants until President Trump is out of office (and a Democrat is back).

They didn't care about laws or due process as they let millions of illegal immigrants invade our nation. And that's exactly what that is -- an invasion.

Watch as Scott Jennings explains this:

This is the threat to democracy that the Left keeps screaming about. They're doing this to undermine the will of voters who elected President Trump to address the illegal immigration issue.

Well, those are their voters, so ...

Yep.

Of course it was intentional.

This writer doesn't know how he does it day in and out.

Yes. Which is why we love him.

This writer has often said that illegal immigrants should receive the same amount of due process as they gave our immigration laws when entering the country.

The fact that the number is zero is not her problem.

They hate America, that's why.

Scott should put 'spectacularly accurate' in his X bio.

