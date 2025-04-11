You Don't Have to Go Home But You Can't Stay Here: Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil CAN Be Deported

An immigration judge in Louisiana has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil is 'Removable' and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio acted within his power when he revoked Khalil's Green Card.

Khalil, a leader of the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, was detained on March 8.

The pro-Hamas activist had his green card revoked after organizing and participating in 'Free Palestine' protests at Columbia University that led to acts of civil disobedience, vandalism, and the intimidation of Jewish Students on the campus.

The Judge's ruling allows the US to move forward with the deportation process, pending an expected appeal by Khalil's legal team. The Judge has set an April 23rd deadline for Khalil's lawyers to file applications for relief to stop deportation.

An immigration judge ruled Friday that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported on grounds that he threatens foreign policy, as alleged by the Trump administration. The stunning move may have repercussions on hundreds of other international students who have been targeted by the administration. The Louisiana judge has given Khalil's lawyers a deadline of April 23 to file applications for relief to stop his deportation. The judge said if they failed to make the deadline she would file an order of removal to either Syria or Algeria.

Khalil's supporters have made an emotional appeal and argued that he should be permitted to stay in the US because while he is not a US citizen himself, he has married a citizen, and they are expecting their first child.

A statement from Khalil's wife was read after the hearing.

Judge Jamee Comans' decision to remove Khalil fell in line with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses "adverse foreign policy consequence." One of Khalil's supporters read a statement from Khalil's wife, Noor Abdalla, after the ruling, calling it a "devastating blow to our family." "No person should be deemed removable from their home for speaking out against the killing of Palestinian families, doctors and journalists," Abdalla's statement said. "Today, in court, the government reiterated the same baseless racist claims about my husband that we have heard time and again, an attempt to smear those calling for an end to Israel's brutal genocide in Gaza. My husband is a political prisoner who is being deprived of his rights because he believes Palestinians deserve equal dignity and freedom." She continued, "There is nothing the government can say about my husband that can silence this truth. This ruling is an indictment of our country's immigration system and does not reflect truth, justice or the will of the American people."

The statement conveniently omits the part where Jewish students were intimidated and prevented from going to classes or the part where campus buildings were damaged and taken over.

Khalil will remain in an ICE detention facility while he awaits deportation.

Like all green card holders, Khalil was a guest in the country. Through his own actions, HE wore out his welcome, and it's time for him to leave. When he looks back and reflects on the reasons he was deported, the answer will be staring at him in the mirror.