WRONG: Lefty Troll Gets WRECKED for 'Hiterlite' Smear About How American Parents View Their Children

For years, the Left has operated under the mantra that 'everything we don't like is Hitler.'

Including parents who believe they have a right to raise their children as they see fit.

We usually dont highlight small accounts, but this post has 2.1 million views and lots of engagement, and it's an insight into the way the Left thinks -- because opposing parental rights has been a Leftist thing for years.

one of the most "hitlerlite" beliefs of modern americans is that their children are their property tbh https://t.co/MX3gIMrcBD — ali 🌼 (@alibrooke4ever) July 8, 2025

We know a lot of parents, and we are parents, and not one of us believes our children are our 'property.'

So that's pure projection.

Children are wards of their parents.



Hitler like all dictatorships, claimed the children as wards of the state. Its why the Left and in particular Teacher Unions claiming that children belong to them not the parents is very "hitlerlite" you undereducated rube. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 9, 2025

We've told you about teachers' unions claiming they own our kids.

I see the talking points went out! Guess what, Allie?



Children are the responsibility of their parents from conception until legal adulthood. Even before birth, they are separate entities worthy of rights and respect - but without adult autonomy, because their brains are not… — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 9, 2025

You can always tell when the Left's new talking points memo dropped.

Humans are not property at all.

However, children are the charges of their parents and it is only the parents that are responsible for the raising of their children. That means the parents get to determine what is in the best interests of their child.

Not the state. Not any… — Shashi (@shashigalore) July 9, 2025

Not the state.

Not everything that’s opposite you politically, is “hitlerite”. Socialist, communist and other authoritarian regimes believe children belong to the government. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 9, 2025

The Left likes the idea of kids belonging to the government.

Imagine being called Hitllerlite because you don’t want your kids to be molested https://t.co/zkMrcnIcWX — Nash (@NashNicotine) July 9, 2025

Or indoctrinated or anything else.

It's a mystery why Democrats are losing voters.

My daughter isn’t property, but I am uniquely responsible for her. At times, as she is growing up, that responsibility will override what she says she wants or what others want for her.



This has to be the case with children. If it isn’t their parents, it’s strangers or the state https://t.co/WJxFS0rm92 — Nathan White (@NPWhite717) July 9, 2025

Because the Left are overgrown children, they don't understand the concept of responsibility or not getting what they want.

You got that completely backwards, kitten.



Hitler, like all authoritarian socialists, believed that children belonged to the state. @alibrooke4ever https://t.co/Fk97BFsfMR — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) July 9, 2025

He sure did.

Let me guess…



You think parents shouldn’t be allowed to opt their kids out of being exposed to trans bulls**t in schools.



Right?



You think the state actually owns kids. https://t.co/FSNheRkoIS — RBe (@RBPundit) July 9, 2025

The Left thinks parents have no right to opt out of the trans stuff in schools OR stop their kid from being mutilated in the name of 'gender affirmation.'

In short, the Left believes children are property: their property.

