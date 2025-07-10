WRONG: Lefty Troll Gets WRECKED for 'Hiterlite' Smear About How American Parents View Their Children

After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 10, 2025
meme

For years, the Left has operated under the mantra that 'everything we don't like is Hitler.'

Including parents who believe they have a right to raise their children as they see fit.

We usually dont highlight small accounts, but this post has 2.1 million views and lots of engagement, and it's an insight into the way the Left thinks -- because opposing parental rights has been a Leftist thing for years.

We know a lot of parents, and we are parents, and not one of us believes our children are our 'property.'

So that's pure projection.

We've told you about teachers' unions claiming they own our kids.

You can always tell when the Left's new talking points memo dropped.

Not the state.

The Left likes the idea of kids belonging to the government.

Or indoctrinated or anything else.

It's a mystery why Democrats are losing voters.

Because the Left are overgrown children, they don't understand the concept of responsibility or not getting what they want.

He sure did.

The Left thinks parents have no right to opt out of the trans stuff in schools OR stop their kid from being mutilated in the name of 'gender affirmation.'

In short, the Left believes children are property: their property.

