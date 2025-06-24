They're Not Hiding It: Chicago Teacher's Union President Proudly Says All Kids Are 'Her Kids'

He Is NOT Happy: Trump Drops an Entirely Different 'Bomb' on Iran AND...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on June 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

Back in 1996, when Hillary Clinton wrote her book, 'It Takes A Village,' there was a lot of justifiable outrage from conservatives who believe that it is primarily the parents' job to raise their children.

At that time, Democrats were still wearing their masks, however, and they fired back with arguments about communities helping each other and other platitudes. 

The problem is that when the left talks about a 'village,' they don't mean local communities bonding together (and they certainly don't mean church communities). They mean the government and the institutions of power. That is their village. They want children to be more loyal to and identify more with those institutions than with their own blood. It is fundamentally a Marxist ideology, but the left disguised it pretty well for a while. 

Fast forward 30 years, and the left are not wearing their masks anymore. They are just coming right out and saying that they OWN our children.

Watch below as Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) president Stacy David Gates snidely mocks parents and agrees that their children are her children.

The smug condescension is almost as appalling as the message itself. 

Corey DeAngelis posted a longer clip from Gates, and it doesn't get any better. 

As you may have guessed, the CTU is a local union under -- you guessed it -- Randi Weingarten's American Federation of Teachers. And Gates makes nearly $200,000 a year, while clearly NOT educating Chicago's children, as she claims. 

In 2024, only about 25 percent of grade school students passed reading standards, and only 17 percent passed math. 

If they're her children, she's a pretty awful parent.

So is the rest of the CTU, which boasts on its X account that it is 'living rent-free in education reform minds since 2010.'

Just terrible. Maybe they should think about, you know, NOT standing in the way of education reform. 

It's how they have always felt, even long before Clinton's book. They were just better at hiding it before. 

These teachers' unions need to be investigated by the DOJ and disbanded. They force teachers to pay dues, and they turn around and give all of that money to Democrat campaigns while students continue to struggle. 

You can say that again. At the very least, school choice, which DeAngelis champions, needs to be in place in every state. 

The snide, condescending, mocking tone in Gates's voice should be shown to every parent with a child in a Chicago public school. 

She surely adopted this tone (how she truly feels) because she knew she was speaking to a friendly audience. But we're not sure she counted on her derisiveness making it to social media. 

It will also come as no surprise that Gates has a history of supporting Hamas propaganda. 

Yikes. 

And the DeAngelis shared another fact about Gates that will shock absolutely no one. 

Of course, she does. 

Remember, it's not hypocrisy, it's hierarchy. 

Unfortunately for Gates, most parents aren't buying into her nonsense. 

This. Every last word of this. 

It will take decades to root out the rot that has infected America's educational institutions, even if Linda McMahon does manage to shut down the Department of Education. 

But getting rid of Stacy David Gates would be a great start in that direction. 

