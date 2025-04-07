LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
SCOTUS Says Administration Can Continue to Deport Tren de Aragua Gang Members

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 07, 2025
Twitchy

This is a bad day to be an illegal alien and a gang member. Earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts blocked the activist judge who demanded that an MS-13 member be returned to the United States. And now the Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can continue deporting members of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Judge James Boasberg literally ordered planeloads of Tren de Aragua members to turn around mid-flight and bring the illegal alien gangsters back to American soil.

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

In a bitterly divided decision, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members “reasonable time” to go to court.

But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.

In dissent, the three liberal justices said the administration has sought to avoid judicial review in this case and the court “now rewards the government for its behavior.” Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined portions of the dissent.

They're here illegally … that's enough to deport them.

