SCOTUS Says Administration Can Continue to Deport Tren de Aragua Gang Members

This is a bad day to be an illegal alien and a gang member. Earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts blocked the activist judge who demanded that an MS-13 member be returned to the United States. And now the Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can continue deporting members of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has lifted a court order blocking President Trump from deporting Venezuelans under rarely used 1798 wartime law. https://t.co/hcJVxgOqCd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2025

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules Trump has authority to use Alien Enemies Act against Venezuelan illegals.



Judge Boasberg's order is void. pic.twitter.com/8d9cRD8Hq4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2025

Judge James Boasberg literally ordered planeloads of Tren de Aragua members to turn around mid-flight and bring the illegal alien gangsters back to American soil.

Get. Rid. Of. Activist. Judges. — Jordan Weir (@weir_racing) April 7, 2025

You mean a president runs the executive branch and not a judge? Whoa. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 7, 2025

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States. In a bitterly divided decision, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members “reasonable time” to go to court. But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom. In dissent, the three liberal justices said the administration has sought to avoid judicial review in this case and the court “now rewards the government for its behavior.” Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined portions of the dissent.

Boasberg has been snubbed by the big court. Great. Now he can shut his mouth and let Trump attack our problems with illegals. — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) April 7, 2025

Judge Boasberg has the sads.... — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) April 7, 2025

Removing violent foreign gang members from U.S. soil isn’t controversial, it’s common sense. The fact that this even had to go to the Supreme Court tells you everything about how far gone the system was. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 7, 2025

They're here illegally … that's enough to deport them.

