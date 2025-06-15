Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'

@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
Jacob B. | 3:22 PM on June 15, 2025
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, a Republican from the state of Georgia, posted the following tweet.

The following is the entire text of the tweet by former Speaker Gingrich.

The replacement of the theocratic dictatorship in Iran with a secular government committed to peace with neighbors, prosperity for Iranians and a non-nuclear future is the only outcome of the current Israeli-Iranian war that would be a success. Any outcome which leaves the mullahs and their dictatorship in charge guarantees continuing Iranian support for terrorism and a new even more secret effort to get a nuclear weapon. A truce leaving the mullahs in charge guarantees more terrorism and a future war.  Imagine the recent missiles on tel aviv if they had been nuclear. No truce with the Mullahs.

Some kinds of foreign policy scenarios test diplomatic negotiators and require patience.

