Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now (Yeah, That Backfired)

Before the election, Donald Trump promised that if he got a second term in the White House he would secure the border and enforce immigration laws which included deporting people in the U.S. illegally. Trump won the election, including every swing state, to a large degree based exactly on that promise. Now that Trump is in office he's following through with that pledge and guess what's happening now.

Advertisement

Libs, including Jessica Tarlov, are now insisting "that's not what Trump supporters voted for." This kind of talk is designed to be heard and spread around by lefties because no Trump voters actually believe this:

Jessica Tarlov: This isn't what people voted for.



"...what ICE is doing now, that is not commensurate with what the American public wants."



"They didn't vote for people to show up at Home Depots. They didn't vote for people to show up at immigration courts." pic.twitter.com/6grlheUY31 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

"Trump's immigration policy has completely backfired," according to Tarlov:

Donald Trump’s immigration policy has completely backfired—no one voted to have grandmas being picked up in unmarked vans while gardening or at a Home Depot. If this continues, his poll numbers will only continue to tank. pic.twitter.com/xQGYXs3Wqk — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 8, 2025

It has? The only thing that's "backfiring" here is Tarlov's claim that what we're seeing isn't what Trump supporters voted for.

I love it when pundits who consistently got the 2024 election wrong and misread public sentiment on a daily basis for the past ten years now confidently (arrogantly) presume to proclaim they know "what people voted for" https://t.co/ObeaggKpUo — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 8, 2025

Lefties claiming "this isn't what Trump voters wanted" is just another weak attempt to develop a narrative for the Democrats who supported the open borders candidates.

LOL at Tarlov quoting Cato stats about people being deported "who haven't committed crimes"



Crossing the border illegally is a crime! https://t.co/zxF6xQCvYB — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 9, 2025

"Other than THAT crime they haven't committed a crime" is one of the weaker talking points about the immigration issue on the Left.

We absolutely DID vote for that.

Mass deportations means all. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 9, 2025

I did vote for the deportation of every single illegal alien stealing jobs, opportunities, & taxpayer benefits from Americans. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) July 9, 2025

It's what I voted for, and Jessica knows we did. But spin, spin, spin.... — Wendell Lee (@TheresThatAgain) July 8, 2025

Even Tarlov can't possibly believe what she's saying unless she's fooled herself into an alternate reality (which is also possible).

At the time of the election 70% of people wanted *every single illegal immigrant* to be deported. It’s still close to 60% even after media/Democrat histrionics for 6 months.



This is *EXACTLY* what people voted for. https://t.co/osfLqsscer — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

Fact check: TRUE:

Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?



Support: 61%

Oppose: 35%

——

• White: 65-31

• Black: 53-37

• Hispanic: 50-48

---

• Dem: 26-68

• GOP: 94-4

• Indie: 59-37@cygnal (A) | 7/1-2 | 1,500 LV pic.twitter.com/eKCLYqjF3I — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 9, 2025

Another lefty talking point bites the dust.