Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now (Yeah, That Backfired)

Doug P. | 2:35 PM on July 10, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Before the election, Donald Trump promised that if he got a second term in the White House he would secure the border and enforce immigration laws which included deporting people in the U.S. illegally. Trump won the election, including every swing state, to a large degree based exactly on that promise. Now that Trump is in office he's following through with that pledge and guess what's happening now.

Libs, including Jessica Tarlov, are now insisting "that's not what Trump supporters voted for." This kind of talk is designed to be heard and spread around by lefties because no Trump voters actually believe this: 

"Trump's immigration policy has completely backfired," according to Tarlov: 

It has? The only thing that's "backfiring" here is Tarlov's claim that what we're seeing isn't what Trump supporters voted for.

Lefties claiming "this isn't what Trump voters wanted" is just another weak attempt to develop a narrative for the Democrats who supported the open borders candidates. 

"Other than THAT crime they haven't committed a crime" is one of the weaker talking points about the immigration issue on the Left. 

Even Tarlov can't possibly believe what she's saying unless she's fooled herself into an alternate reality (which is also possible). 

Fact check: TRUE:

Another lefty talking point bites the dust.

