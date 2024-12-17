Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS

Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Elizabeth Warren sent Trump a letter complaining about Elon Musk being a top adviser and there may be some sort of conflict of interest in his position. Funny seeing a Democrat accuse anyone else of conflict of interest, especially Liz who lied about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to help Native Americans.

That she thinks she has any sort of high ground to complain about Trump or his 'picks' is laughable at best.

Luckily, Trump was less than concerned with her concerns.

'Pocahontas can play political games and send toothless letters, but the Trump-Vance transition will continue to be held to the highest ethical and legal standards possible.'

We love that he called her Pocahontas in his reply.

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah yeah yeah, we're supposed to be far more concerned with his name-calling than the fact she ripped Native Americans off.

Our bad.

Heap-big drop-em.

Heh.

OK THAT WAS MEAN but c'mon. 

Liz has had a problem with Elon since he bought X and started pushing to make sure all Americans have a voice. She just can't stand that.

