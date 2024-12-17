Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS

Elizabeth Warren sent Trump a letter complaining about Elon Musk being a top adviser and there may be some sort of conflict of interest in his position. Funny seeing a Democrat accuse anyone else of conflict of interest, especially Liz who lied about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to help Native Americans.
That she thinks she has any sort of high ground to complain about Trump or his 'picks' is laughable at best.
Luckily, Trump was less than concerned with her concerns.
🚨 REPORT: Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Trump concerning "conflict of interest" rules for Elon Musk being a top adviser - WaPo— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2024
In response, Trump's team called her "Pocahontas." LMAO. pic.twitter.com/aVhIPArTBf
'Pocahontas can play political games and send toothless letters, but the Trump-Vance transition will continue to be held to the highest ethical and legal standards possible.'
We love that he called her Pocahontas in his reply.
HA HA HA HA HA
The media claiming his wording is derogatory... She's the one lying about her ancestry and leveraging a rich and often described endangered culture for her own personal and political benefit. You really don't hate the media enough.— Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) December 17, 2024
Yeah yeah yeah, we're supposed to be far more concerned with his name-calling than the fact she ripped Native Americans off.
Our bad.
Savage. pic.twitter.com/s7XLzIWTpe— JustThatGuy👨💼 (@JustThatGuyAdam) December 17, 2024
Heap-big drop-em.
Heh.
OK THAT WAS MEAN but c'mon.
Sounds like that letter ended up in the trash rather quickly. 😂— John 🌴🐊🇺🇸 (@johninpcola) December 17, 2024
Liz has had a problem with Elon since he bought X and started pushing to make sure all Americans have a voice. She just can't stand that.
