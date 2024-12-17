'Buckle UP, Cupcake!' You're About to See a Grown Man CRY Since James Woods Just NUKED David Axelrod

Like most Democrats, David Axelrod isn't exactly dealing with their YUGE loss in November very well. Seems they don't like the idea of a president behaving the way THEY'VE behaved for the last five years. They also don't seem to want to be held accountable for interfering in an election.

Advertisement

Gosh, they've got a lot to worry about.

Ain't it great?

Case in point:

Now Trump says he's suing the Des Moines Register because their poll understated his support; 60 Minutes because of their editing of @KamalaHarris interview; the Pulitzer committee for honoring the @nytimes coverage of Russian election interference.

Welcome to Hungary, folks! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 16, 2024

Huh? This is a personal issue, not a presidential one. And he's right to hold them accountable as they've been pulling this crap for many years and with other candidates. It's time to hold media accountable for being biased and not being reliable news sources. As Elon Musk makes them all but irrelevant with is Twitter purchase, Trump is right to dump a whole lot of salt into those wounds.

James Woods with the one-two:

Buckle your seatbelt, cupcake. Four more years ahead!



And, baby, there isn’t enough popcorn. https://t.co/HnRg3bKvwH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 17, 2024

HEH.

And you know, he's right.

In fact, we would encourage everyone reading this to stock up on popcorn before January 20, 2025. You know it's gonna be a HOOT.

Sounds like Pres. Trump has had enough of the bullsh*t. — redsawks67 (@redsawks67) December 17, 2024

We have as well, that's why we elected him.

It's gonna be the ride of a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/GA9KY1yL7x — Dylan K (@AerozZe) December 17, 2024

Indeed.

Trump should sue every single legacy media outlet that slandered him. Put them all out of business. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 17, 2024

Anyone who called him a rapist.

Anyone who told deliberate lies to hurt him, his family, and/or his campaign.

Unless there is accountability this ill not stop ... and that's what really bothers Axelrod. He likes Democrats having the mainstream media in their back pocket and he has to know that independent journalism is a real threat to their narrative.

That's why they're REALLY freaking out because deep down they all know the truth only hurts them.

As Woods said, grab the corn.

===========================================================================

Related:

Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch)

Sit ALL the Way Down! Mollie Hemingway Dissects Brian Stelter's LATEST Newsletter and He's Dead Jim, DEAD

And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for Liz Cheney (FBI!?)

Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth

And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance

===========================================================================