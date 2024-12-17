WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT...
'Buckle UP, Cupcake!' You're About to See a Grown Man CRY Since James Woods Just NUKED David Axelrod

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on December 17, 2024

Like most Democrats, David Axelrod isn't exactly dealing with their YUGE loss in November very well. Seems they don't like the idea of a president behaving the way THEY'VE behaved for the last five years. They also don't seem to want to be held accountable for interfering in an election.

Gosh, they've got a lot to worry about.

Ain't it great?

Case in point:

Huh? This is a personal issue, not a presidential one. And he's right to hold them accountable as they've been pulling this crap for many years and with other candidates. It's time to hold media accountable for being biased and not being reliable news sources. As Elon Musk makes them all but irrelevant with is Twitter purchase, Trump is right to dump a whole lot of salt into those wounds.

James Woods with the one-two:

HEH.

And you know, he's right.

In fact, we would encourage everyone reading this to stock up on popcorn before January 20, 2025. You know it's gonna be a HOOT.

We have as well, that's why we elected him.

Indeed.

Anyone who called him a rapist.

Anyone who told deliberate lies to hurt him, his family, and/or his campaign. 

Unless there is accountability this ill not stop ... and that's what really bothers Axelrod. He likes Democrats having the mainstream media in their back pocket and he has to know that independent journalism is a real threat to their narrative.

That's why they're REALLY freaking out because deep down they all know the truth only hurts them.

As Woods said, grab the corn.

===========================================================================

