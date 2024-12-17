Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS...
We Don’t Want to Scare You, but You Need to Be Aware
And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for...
Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop...
Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE...
And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her...
Dodging DOGE: Trump Vows to Fight Biden Administration's Extension Of 'Work From Home'...
‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump...
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With...
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency...
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Ye...
VIP
British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn’t Want to See Palestinian Flags...

Sit ALL the Way Down! Mollie Hemingway Dissects Brian Stelter's LATEST Newsletter and He's Dead Jim, DEAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy

We almost feel as if we've stepped into a time machine and gone back to 2016 because Trump is set to start his second term and whiners like Brian Stelter are sending out lame newsletters and getting taken apart for it.

Advertisement

What makes this even more interesting is that like Trump, Brian was 'gone' for a bit from CNN.

Crazy how things sort of work themselves out, ain't it?

Well, to make a long story short (we know, too late), Tater sent out his propaganda newsletter today and Mollie Hemingway was not at all impressed.

In fact, she dissected it quite viciously:

Her post continues:

... and various other unsavory characters in exchange for access to Biden).

As per his usual obsession, Stelter goes after Fox for saying, he claims, that the long-time FBI informant was "extremely trustworthy." To substantiate this claim about Fox, he links to a story from anti-free-speech activist Oliver Darcy, a former CNN employee. But that story does not include the phrase "extremely trustworthy."

The thing is, it was not Fox but the FBI itself that claimed its long-time source was "highly credible." (Despite that stated belief of the FBI, the DOJ worked very hard to ignore and hide this source's claims about Biden.) Various media outlets, including Fox, quoted the FBI claim. For instance, a July 20, 2023, CNN article describes the long-time FBI informant as being perceived that way. it's not really news that Fox also accurately described the FBI's claim.

CNN, you might recall, falsely claimed for years that Christopher Steele, the proprietor of a concocted dossier alleging Donald Trump colluded with Russia in order to steal the 2016 election, was highly credible. That lie was in the ***second paragraph*** of CNN's big story revealing the dossier. The lie about Steele's credibility was repeated a few thousand times.

I know this is too much for propagandists to consider, but the lesson of all of this is to realize and internalize the fact that the FBI will claim that sources are "highly credible" or "not credible" mostly as it suits their political goals. Steele's dossier was always a joke and at the time the FBI was leaking lies to CNN about it they knew it was a joke. Similarly, extremely credible sources are dismissed as "not credible" or having made claims "without foundation" when those claims conflict with FBI goals. (See my story today for example!) 

But CNN can go ahead and SIT DOWN about any discussions of source credibility after what they perpetrated against the American people during the Russia collusion scam.

And the daily propaganda from CNN in service of an anti-free-speech agenda continues to be dangerous.

Recommended

Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Told you guys ...

You know it left a mark.

It's crazy how quickly legacy media has become nearly irrelevant since Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Crazy in a good way, of course.

And Stelter is their handy-dandy hall monitor.

===========================================================================

Related:

And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for Liz Cheney (FBI!?)

Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD

And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance

WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News

===========================================================================

Tags: BRIAN STELTER MOLLIE HEMINGWAY RUSSIA TRUMP RUSSIA COLLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch)
Sam J.
And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for Liz Cheney (FBI!?)
Sam J.
Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth
Sam J.
And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD
Sam J.
‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS Speech (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement