Sit ALL the Way Down! Mollie Hemingway Dissects Brian Stelter's LATEST Newsletter and He's Dead Jim, DEAD

We almost feel as if we've stepped into a time machine and gone back to 2016 because Trump is set to start his second term and whiners like Brian Stelter are sending out lame newsletters and getting taken apart for it.

What makes this even more interesting is that like Trump, Brian was 'gone' for a bit from CNN.

Crazy how things sort of work themselves out, ain't it?

Well, to make a long story short (we know, too late), Tater sent out his propaganda newsletter today and Mollie Hemingway was not at all impressed.

In fact, she dissected it quite viciously:

In his propaganda newsletter today, @brianstelter notes that a longtime FBI informant pled guilty to lying about the specifics of the Biden family business (in which members of the Biden family got paid millions of dollars from foreign oligarchs, Chinese Communists, and various… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2024

Her post continues:

... and various other unsavory characters in exchange for access to Biden). As per his usual obsession, Stelter goes after Fox for saying, he claims, that the long-time FBI informant was "extremely trustworthy." To substantiate this claim about Fox, he links to a story from anti-free-speech activist Oliver Darcy, a former CNN employee. But that story does not include the phrase "extremely trustworthy." The thing is, it was not Fox but the FBI itself that claimed its long-time source was "highly credible." (Despite that stated belief of the FBI, the DOJ worked very hard to ignore and hide this source's claims about Biden.) Various media outlets, including Fox, quoted the FBI claim. For instance, a July 20, 2023, CNN article describes the long-time FBI informant as being perceived that way. it's not really news that Fox also accurately described the FBI's claim. CNN, you might recall, falsely claimed for years that Christopher Steele, the proprietor of a concocted dossier alleging Donald Trump colluded with Russia in order to steal the 2016 election, was highly credible. That lie was in the ***second paragraph*** of CNN's big story revealing the dossier. The lie about Steele's credibility was repeated a few thousand times. I know this is too much for propagandists to consider, but the lesson of all of this is to realize and internalize the fact that the FBI will claim that sources are "highly credible" or "not credible" mostly as it suits their political goals. Steele's dossier was always a joke and at the time the FBI was leaking lies to CNN about it they knew it was a joke. Similarly, extremely credible sources are dismissed as "not credible" or having made claims "without foundation" when those claims conflict with FBI goals. (See my story today for example!) But CNN can go ahead and SIT DOWN about any discussions of source credibility after what they perpetrated against the American people during the Russia collusion scam. And the daily propaganda from CNN in service of an anti-free-speech agenda continues to be dangerous.

Told you guys ...

You know it left a mark.

MSM and especially @brianstelter are now irrelevant and their shewing for DNC is mostly ignored now. — California Patriot (@MichaelWra34464) December 17, 2024

It's crazy how quickly legacy media has become nearly irrelevant since Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Crazy in a good way, of course.

Our daily reminder that the FBI is a cabal of criminals who exist to protect the deep state.



CNN is their mouthpiece. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) December 17, 2024

And Stelter is their handy-dandy hall monitor.

