British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn’t Want to See Palestinian Flags...

And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for Liz Cheney (FBI!?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sounds like the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee is calling on the FBI to investigate Liz Cheney for tampering with a witness.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Oh wait ... nope. We all knew it was bad for Liz when she allowed Kamala Harris to make her a lapdog during her campaign but still. There have been so many times that our government has let us down when it comes to dealing with people who seem to get away with so much that we are a bit surprised to see this. 

We'll be even MORE surprised if they make it happen and she is somehow held accountable:

It certainly felt like the witness in question here was trying to stick with a script when she claimed Trump somehow took over driving the limo and drove to the Capitol. It was some crazy testimony about an unhinged Trump trying to make sure his supporters were doing bad things.

Cassidy Hutchinson.

What a peach.

Looking back, none of us really bought what she was selling but knowing Liz was in touch with her before? Eh. While we're certainly not experts that doesn't seem ethical or legal.

We share Gunther's enthusiasm.

Fair point BUT an FBI with Kash Patel leading it may be very very very different.

We can hope.

HAAAAAAAA

The ENTIRE committee hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi should absolutely be investigated for destroying evidence and tampering with witnesses.

It's way past time.

Tags: LIZ CHENEY NANCY PELOSI TRUMP JANUARY 6

