And So It BEGINS! House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Has Some BAD NEWS for Liz Cheney (FBI!?)

Sounds like the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee is calling on the FBI to investigate Liz Cheney for tampering with a witness.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Oh wait ... nope. We all knew it was bad for Liz when she allowed Kamala Harris to make her a lapdog during her campaign but still. There have been so many times that our government has let us down when it comes to dealing with people who seem to get away with so much that we are a bit surprised to see this.

We'll be even MORE surprised if they make it happen and she is somehow held accountable:

BREAKING: House Administration Oversight Subcommittee is calling for an FBI investigation into former Rep. Liz Cheney for allegedly tampering with a witness during the congressional inquiry into January 6. pic.twitter.com/MvbwxLWPEK — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 17, 2024

It certainly felt like the witness in question here was trying to stick with a script when she claimed Trump somehow took over driving the limo and drove to the Capitol. It was some crazy testimony about an unhinged Trump trying to make sure his supporters were doing bad things.

Cassidy Hutchinson.

What a peach.

Looking back, none of us really bought what she was selling but knowing Liz was in touch with her before? Eh. While we're certainly not experts that doesn't seem ethical or legal.

Good! Lock her up! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 17, 2024

We share Gunther's enthusiasm.

Special Counsel should be appointed here. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 17, 2024

It’s not like this investigation will actually bring any accountability. Nothing has happened with their many previous investigations and hearings — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) December 17, 2024

Fair point BUT an FBI with Kash Patel leading it may be very very very different.

We can hope.

Shocking—said no one ever. The January 6 committee wasn’t about truth; it was about silencing dissent and smearing political enemies. Now their corruption is coming to light. — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) December 17, 2024

Seems to me this does need to happen, but there’s others…Adam Schiff…they all need to be closely looked at..and their finances, how they they all get so suddenly wealthy — Rick Saxton (@SavvymanWyo) December 17, 2024

Knock knock, Lizzy! pic.twitter.com/suk8NpGD0g — Kash Patel FBI Director Parody (@KashFBI) December 17, 2024

HAAAAAAAA

The entire J6 committee needs to be investigated and charged for any and all crimes committed. — Carlos Btno Cigar🇺🇸♥️🍊♥️🇺🇸 (@CarlosBtnoCigar) December 17, 2024

The ENTIRE committee hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi should absolutely be investigated for destroying evidence and tampering with witnesses.

It's way past time.

