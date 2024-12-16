WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News

Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Justin Trudeau is reportedly considering resigning.

No, really.

His post continues:

"Sources tell CTV News that the prime minister has conveyed to cabinet that he is considering prorogation or resignation, and he’s potentially planning to address Parliament this afternoon," the outlet reported.

The report comes after Canada's finance minister Chrystia Freeland suddenly announced that she was quitting. 

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also calling out Trudeau, saying Canada has "gotten out of control" under his leadership.

Whoa nelly.

There definitely does seem to be some sort of Trump effect going on.

Certainly wouldn't harm it at this point. 

There may be hope for 'America's Hat' yet.

This is developing, we will keep an eye on it.

We shall see.

###

===========================================================================

