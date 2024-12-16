Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors

Ever since Trump shellacked Kamala Harris roughly six weeks ago, we keep waiting for the Democrats to have a moment of clarity, a moment of, 'Oh, THAT'S why we lost so badly,' but ... nope.

Not even close.

If nothing else, they're getting nuttier. From Sheldon Whitehouse claiming the 'far right' has declared war on America (yeah, he's special) to 'Extreme' Hakeem Jeffries' daily dose of dumb that could very well incite violence in this country, they're just not dealing with their MASSIVE loss well.

At all.

Case in point, Hakeem still doesn't understand how many Americans actually benefit from tax cuts in this country:

Extreme MAGA Republicans barely won the House.



They are now thirsty to cut taxes for their wealthy donors.



Get real.



The country needs us to work together to lower the high cost of living for everyday Americans. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 16, 2024

Hakeem wouldn't care about an everyday American if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Extreme Hakeem with his daily dose of division designed to incite violence. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 16, 2024

BUH-BUH-BINGO.

Cutting taxes for business owners is not cutting taxes for “wealthy donors”.



Democrats know this and purposefully mislead. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) December 16, 2024

You'd think they'd have figured out by now that gaslighting millions of Americans does not work.

But nope.

Here we are.

Hakeem Jeffries



I don’t see that you opposed Biden / kamala over the past 4 years



Biden/ kamala and you created the terrible mess we are in



you need to try something else now; join America First now — John Whitman (@johnmwhitman14) December 16, 2024

MAGA Republicans are trying to cut taxes to let Americans keep more of THEIR money, while you guys want to blow it on your pet projects. Maybe stop pretending to care about "everyday Americans" while inflation crushes them under your policies. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 16, 2024

Pet projects, lobbyists, and wars.

Ahem.

The country needs you to stop spending money we don’t have Hakeem. A 5 year old would understand that yet you don’t seem to. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) December 16, 2024

But math is HARD!

