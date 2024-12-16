Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ever since Trump shellacked Kamala Harris roughly six weeks ago, we keep waiting for the Democrats to have a moment of clarity, a moment of, 'Oh, THAT'S why we lost so badly,' but ... nope.

Not even close. 

If nothing else, they're getting nuttier. From Sheldon Whitehouse claiming the 'far right' has declared war on America (yeah, he's special) to 'Extreme' Hakeem Jeffries' daily dose of dumb that could very well incite violence in this country, they're just not dealing with their MASSIVE loss well.

At all.

Case in point, Hakeem still doesn't understand how many Americans actually benefit from tax cuts in this country:

Hakeem wouldn't care about an everyday American if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

BUH-BUH-BINGO.

You'd think they'd have figured out by now that gaslighting millions of Americans does not work.

But nope.

Here we are.

Pet projects, lobbyists, and wars.

Ahem.

But math is HARD!

