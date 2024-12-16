Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring War on America

Keep in mind as you read this crazy thread from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse that all the 'far right' has done is you know, win an election.

That's it.

And honestly, Trump won a majority of the country so the term 'far right' doesn't really work. Then again, it hasn't ever worked, they just can't accept people disagree with them so if and when we do, we're EXTREME.

Advertisement

They're just idiots.

Case in point:

Maybe Think About It This Way: Is our problem that the far right has declared war on normal America, and set up a war machine to accomplish that goal, and Democrats aren’t even set up to detect and defend against that war machine? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

Dude. You're not Churchill.

Thought experiment: What if Churchill had been a Democrat in those darkest hours? Surely Churchill-the-Democrat would have gone out and commiserated with Londoners whose homes had been blown up by buzz bombs. As he did. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

You can see where this is going, yes?

Surely Churchill-the-Democrat would have pushed Parliament for an infrastructure program to help Londoners rebuild after the bombing. For sure we’d do that. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

Good gravy.

But would Churchill-the-Democrat have built a command center deep under the streets of London? (Hint: Democrats don’t have one against the far-right war machine.) — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

Dude is off his rocker.

And Churchill would hate him.

Would there have been radar along the English coast detecting and identifying incoming attacks? (Hint: we don’t have that; we usually wait until attacks by the far-right war machine land, and then complain about them. We count on reporters to do the work.) — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

We got nothin'.

Would there be Spitfires in the sky, bravely fighting to win the Battle of Britain, with so many ultimately owing so much to so few? (Hint: nowhere in our Democratic ecosystem is there any place devoted to counterattacking the far-right war machine, by real-time exposing and… — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

Bro, what are you SMOKIN'?

Would the Ruhr Valley have been lit up at night by Mosquito bombing raids to disrupt the weapons manufacture supplying the attacks on England? (Hint: Democrats don’t even have institutional awareness of where/how far-right smears, self-serving theories, and propaganda are… — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

Again, all Republicans have done is win an election.

If our current Party effort presents the example of what Churchill-the-Democrat would have done, there’d have been no war room, no radar, no Spitfires, no Mosquito raids. How would that have worked? And we wonder why we lose. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2024

You guys lost because Kamala Harris sucked and your entire party destroyed our country in the last four years.

It's pretty simple.

Just like Sheldon's noggin.

You’re quite mad, you know. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 16, 2024

Mad.

Crazy.

Annoying.

J'accuse. (You might do well to research that famous phrase.)



You wicked, evil commies are always flipping the script and trying to gaslight us.



Only the most mentally ill leftists are falling for it these days. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) December 16, 2024

Advertisement

BUT THE RIGHT HAS DECLARED WAR and stuff.

Did he just compare the political efforts of the Democratic Party to the actual Battle of Britain? The hubris is stunning. I just threw up in my mouth a little. pic.twitter.com/lwzEdOYBsR — old_jester (@old_jester1968) December 16, 2024

Yes, yes he did.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Just WOW: Chris Murphy Justifies Political Violence (Murder?!) and Scott Jennings Ain't Havin' ANY of It

JoJoFromJerz's Unoriginal Video About Spending Christmas With Her Trump-Supporting Family INSPIRED Me

Stephanie Ruhle Takes STUPID to New Level Claiming JD Vance Celebrated Violence with Daniel Penny Invite

HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for Kamala Harris

===========================================================================