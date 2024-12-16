J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request
Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring War on America

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 16, 2024
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Keep in mind as you read this crazy thread from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse that all the 'far right' has done is you know, win an election.

That's it.

And honestly, Trump won a majority of the country so the term 'far right' doesn't really work. Then again, it hasn't ever worked, they just can't accept people disagree with them so if and when we do, we're EXTREME.

They're just idiots.

Case in point:

Dude. You're not Churchill.

You can see where this is going, yes?

Good gravy.

Dude is off his rocker. 

And Churchill would hate him.

We got nothin'.

Bro, what are you SMOKIN'?

Again, all Republicans have done is win an election.

You guys lost because Kamala Harris sucked and your entire party destroyed our country in the last four years.

It's pretty simple.

Just like Sheldon's noggin.

Mad.

Crazy.

Annoying.

BUT THE RIGHT HAS DECLARED WAR and stuff.

Yes, yes he did.

And fin.

===========================================================================

