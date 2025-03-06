VIP
Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From His Human

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Esch

Every once in a while, it's important to pause and ignore politics in favor of something light-hearted.

This a palate cleanser for those of us who need a break from the endless stream of news, politics, and real life.

We're not sure where this is from, but it's making the rounds on social media and we thought you'd enjoy the cuteness of it.

Awwwwww.

Donkeys can form strong bonds with other animals and humans and are social creatures.

Very much so.

Donkeys deserve love, too.

Tags: ANIMALS FUNNY LOVE VIRAL VIDEO

