Time for a Palate Cleanse! Watch How Adorable Donkey Asks for Hugs From His Human

Every once in a while, it's important to pause and ignore politics in favor of something light-hearted.

This a palate cleanser for those of us who need a break from the endless stream of news, politics, and real life.

Advertisement

We're not sure where this is from, but it's making the rounds on social media and we thought you'd enjoy the cuteness of it.

When this donkey wants to hug his keeper, he comes to his shop, opens the door, & waits for him to let him in. Kindness makes our world beautiful, & every being wants to be loved. pic.twitter.com/D6wYiDUDB1 — Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) March 5, 2025

Awwwwww.

Donkeys can form strong bonds with other animals and humans and are social creatures.

Oh so sweet! 🥹 — Sondra (@Twin_on_X) March 6, 2025

Very much so.

Donkeys are often disprespected, abused and overworked, which is shameful. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is a wonderful organization that rescues donkeys. Support them if you can. https://t.co/g4tviCIsW6 — Riddick Bo (@jrid6996) March 5, 2025

Donkeys deserve love, too.

A BIG DOG. — Rob #IncreasingSlope @rhiles2760.bsky.social (@rhiles2760) March 6, 2025

Pretty much.

A much-needed one.

Donkeys are the best https://t.co/6zcFdoWPrC — The press is the enemy (@kreans) March 6, 2025

They sure are sweet.

I am now trying to convince my husband that we need a Donkey 🫏 https://t.co/cdaD7ib0yf — CryptoJoeee (@JoeeeCrypto) March 6, 2025

Best of luck to you.

Exactly. That donkey sees his human as a member of the family.