OUCH! Check Out the Pics CNN Aired While Gretchen Whitmer Claimed She Didn't See Biden Very Much

Doug P. | 12:47 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Somebody hand Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer her blue folders because she's trying to hide again. This time though the president she's feeling awkward about is Joe Biden.

Whitmer was named a Biden campaign co-chair in April of 2023, and even after the infamous debate in June of 2024, she remained all-in for Biden and Harris:

Just a couple of weeks later, Biden dropped out (or more accurately was shown the door) and now books are being written about how bad his cognitive state was and that his Cabinet was fully aware of the situation that should have had "25th Amendment" written all over it. 

Whitmer was asked about it and suddenly she doesn't know very much about Biden except that he was fully qualified to be president again for another four years:

"Joe Biden? Never heard of him."

The photo montage that was running while Whitmer claimed she wasn't around Biden all that much was pretty hilarious:

So Whitmer's lying again, not that we're very surprised.

She and all the others knew what was up with Biden and were just fine with running him as a placeholder president while others made the decisions until it became impossible to hide. 

The Democrats and their media enablers don't have a shred of credibility left.

The Democrat strategy of lying and hoping nobody believes their lying eyes and ears is still going strong.

