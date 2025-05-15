OUCH! Check Out the Pics CNN Aired While Gretchen Whitmer Claimed She Didn't See Biden Very Much

Somebody hand Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer her blue folders because she's trying to hide again. This time though the president she's feeling awkward about is Joe Biden.

Whitmer was named a Biden campaign co-chair in April of 2023, and even after the infamous debate in June of 2024, she remained all-in for Biden and Harris:

I’m all in on @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Help me elect Democrats up and down the ticket. https://t.co/1JUUiQ1qpY — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 3, 2024

.@JoeBiden is our nominee. He is in it to win it and I support him. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 4, 2024

Just a couple of weeks later, Biden dropped out (or more accurately was shown the door) and now books are being written about how bad his cognitive state was and that his Cabinet was fully aware of the situation that should have had "25th Amendment" written all over it.

Whitmer was asked about it and suddenly she doesn't know very much about Biden except that he was fully qualified to be president again for another four years:

Gov. @gretchenwhitmer, who was supposedly the co-chairman of Biden's presidential campaign, now deflects on his mental health that "I didn't see the president frequently" pic.twitter.com/TQ7LxECrpx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 15, 2025

"Joe Biden? Never heard of him."

The photo montage that was running while Whitmer claimed she wasn't around Biden all that much was pretty hilarious:

Credit where it's due to the producers for the photo montage of Whitmer embracing Biden while she's lying/desperately trying to distance herself. https://t.co/UhE97DxDVn — Brittany (@bccover) May 15, 2025

So Whitmer's lying again, not that we're very surprised.

Gretchen Whitmer blatantly lies through her teeth on CNN about not seeing Biden’s mental decline during his campaign.



On April 25, 2023, Gretchen Whitmer was named co-chair of Biden’s campaign.



That day, she pushed for Biden’s reelection, saying:



“Dangerous extremists are… pic.twitter.com/T4sb7NLozq — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 15, 2025

She and all the others knew what was up with Biden and were just fine with running him as a placeholder president while others made the decisions until it became impossible to hide.

It's weird how all these people who called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump because they declared him crazy somehow didn't notice Joe Biden puttering in the corner, arguing with shoes and losing. Do not believe any of them, ever, and never trust them. https://t.co/hbTCa28kkt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 15, 2025

The Democrats and their media enablers don't have a shred of credibility left.

Michigan Social Media Influencer,, former Biden campaign chair, future View cohost and part time Governor Whitmer says she was too “busy doing other things” to notice his decline.



She spent 2 years campaigning for/with him and even held his hand during a visit to the Auto Show: pic.twitter.com/9LmkcCXrAG — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) May 15, 2025

The Democrat strategy of lying and hoping nobody believes their lying eyes and ears is still going strong.