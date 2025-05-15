HA! LOOK On Shri Thandar's Face the Entire Time He's Grilled About His Own District Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Ever since Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar decided to file impeachment articles against Trump, things have not been going well for the man who allegedly left a bunch of beagles and monkeys to starve to death. It's amazing how little Democrats care about the sort of people they elect; as long as there's a D by their name, right?

Thanedar is a hot mess, beyond even the horrific animal allegations.

For example, he doesn't even know the names of cities and areas in his district.

No, really.

Watch:

Rep. Shri Thanedar stumped when asked to name areas in his district pic.twitter.com/Ftgtpb7yYk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2025

We especially like it when he cries about how all of us pick on him, especially his hair.

How did this man get elected? — Missy (@0xMissyx0) May 14, 2025

Remove him from office immediately — The Ðoge Ambassador (@dogeofficialrep) May 15, 2025

That would make sense.

So of course, they won't do it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Someone needs to start a go fund me to get this dude a haircut — Truth Fundi (@TruthFundi) May 14, 2025

So many givers out there.

Ok, we didn't post it.

We laughed.

A lot.

We included it in this piece.

BUT, we did not post it.

Too funny.

Ultimately, his only real message in this entire interview is that he doesn't know or even really care to know who he works for and represents.

The people

Of Michigan should be embarrassed — Brendon Brennan (@BrendonBre41195) May 15, 2025

True story.

