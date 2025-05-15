VIP
HA! LOOK On Shri Thandar's Face the Entire Time He's Grilled About His Own District Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on May 15, 2025
Meme

Ever since Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar decided to file impeachment articles against Trump, things have not been going well for the man who allegedly left a bunch of beagles and monkeys to starve to death. It's amazing how little Democrats care about the sort of people they elect; as long as there's a D by their name, right?

Thanedar is a hot mess, beyond even the horrific animal allegations.

For example, he doesn't even know the names of cities and areas in his district.

No, really.

Watch:

We especially like it when he cries about how all of us pick on him, especially his hair.

That would make sense.

So of course, they won't do it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So many givers out there.

Ok, we didn't post it.

We laughed.

A lot.

We included it in this piece.

BUT, we did not post it. 

Too funny.

Ultimately, his only real message in this entire interview is that he doesn't know or even really care to know who he works for and represents. 

From Fruit Loops to Fentanyl: RFK Jr Dominates Democrats on Capitol Hill (Watch)
Eric V.
True story.

Tags: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT INTERVIEW MICHIGAN TRUMP SHRI THANEDAR

