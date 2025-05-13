WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About Medicaid Cuts

Jasmine Crockett wants you all to know that Medicaid is not a handout.

Although ... technically it is.

It's not as if people on Medicaid 'earned' it, and as we all know, the government doesn't create anything, so it can't give someone something without first taking it from someone else. But somehow, someway, Crockett still doesn't get it.

Advertisement

She's gifted in the art of being ignorant.

Medicaid is NOT a handout. It’s how 4.8M Texans survive.



Republicans want to cut $715B from it while handing out tax cuts to billionaires.



That’s not “fixing” the budget, it’s disrespect for the people who need it most — and voting for that is un-American, plain and simple. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 13, 2025

And there's the lie about billionaires again.

Notice, Democrats stopped whining about millionaires once so many of them became one.

Ahem.

nope. Republicans want to cut the waste fraud and abuse out of Medicaid so there will end up being more money for those who need it. Try again — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) May 13, 2025

This.

This argument is so old and tired and untrue. Do better. — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) May 13, 2025

What if we told you this is as good as it gets for Crockett?

Yup.

Lie harder lady. — 🇺🇸Abraham Washington🇺🇸 (@MarkPLevy) May 13, 2025

Give her time, she's working on it.

Eliminating fraud is not cutting benefits. — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) May 13, 2025

Democrats love themselves some fraud.

Why did the Democrats hand it out to the illegals? — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) May 13, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Earn it? Taxed.

Spend it? Taxed.

Save it? Taxed.

Invest it? Taxed.

Own it? Taxed.

Sell it? Taxed.

Live in it? Taxed.

Drive it? Taxed.

Eat, drink, smoke it? Taxed.

Gift it? Taxed.

Die? Still taxed.



Meanwhile? They waste it.

Our wallets are bleeding, and our future’s being… — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) May 13, 2025

What he said.

To 21.2 million illegals and fraudsters it is.

Those are screaming the loudest. — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) May 13, 2025

BU-BU-BU-BINGO.

============================================================

Related:

NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid

Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

============================================================