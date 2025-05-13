So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in...
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans...
The Media Narrative About These White South African Refugees Is Insane
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...
'Buy My Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been...
TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest...
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...

WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About Medicaid Cuts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jasmine Crockett wants you all to know that Medicaid is not a handout.

Although ... technically it is.

It's not as if people on Medicaid 'earned' it, and as we all know, the government doesn't create anything, so it can't give someone something without first taking it from someone else. But somehow, someway, Crockett still doesn't get it.

Advertisement

She's gifted in the art of being ignorant.

And there's the lie about billionaires again.

Notice, Democrats stopped whining about millionaires once so many of them became one.

Ahem.

This.

What if we told you this is as good as it gets for Crockett?

Yup.

Give her time, she's working on it.

Democrats love themselves some fraud.

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

What he said.

BU-BU-BU-BINGO.

============================================================

Related:

NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid

Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

============================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS MEDICAID JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners
Sam J.
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in Federal Regs
Amy Curtis
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement