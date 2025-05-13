NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch

Have you ever had a moment when something so spectacularly stupid crosses your timeline that you have to take a moment and really think about what it was you just saw? And then you look again and question how this is real life, and openly weep and laugh at the same time?

Just us?

Huh.

Well, anyway, that's the reaction we had when we spotted this nugget on our radar:

MSNBC: “The Trump administration is saying that essentially these White South Africans assimilate better & they’re also not as much of a security risk. That’s causing a lot of people to be appalled.”



¯\_(ツ)_/¯pic.twitter.com/egfykuRCeE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2025

So, some people are appalled that white South Africans will assimilate and not be a danger to our country. Ok? And? So? That's a GOOD THING. Look, we get it, the Left has fallen in love with illegals who rape, murder, and terrorize Americans but the majority of us are sick of this crap.

Yes, please bring people into our country who love it and want to be part of it.

How is this controversial in any way?

we don't want the people who are similar to us in values and work ethic, they're dangerous. bring us the MS 13 members instead... gimme a break. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 13, 2025

Amazing how the MSM has become racist against Africans now. — Rusty Shackleford (@RKBAShackleford) May 13, 2025

Amazing, and not in a good way.

At least we know our cats will be marked safe from being dinner — Choominati - Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) May 13, 2025

HAAAAAAAAA. We see what they did there.

Why is it so controversial to help those fleeing violence? — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) May 12, 2025

*because they're white*

Waving American flags is at least a step above the others. pic.twitter.com/tlYxehxr9M — Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) May 12, 2025

MONSTERS!

============================================================

