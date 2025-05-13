NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch

So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on May 13, 2025
Meme

Have you ever had a moment when something so spectacularly stupid crosses your timeline that you have to take a moment and really think about what it was you just saw? And then you look again and question how this is real life, and openly weep and laugh at the same time?

Just us?

Huh.

Well, anyway, that's the reaction we had when we spotted this nugget on our radar:

So, some people are appalled that white South Africans will assimilate and not be a danger to our country. Ok? And? So? That's a GOOD THING. Look, we get it, the Left has fallen in love with illegals who rape, murder, and terrorize Americans but the majority of us are sick of this crap.

Yes, please bring people into our country who love it and want to be part of it. 

How is this controversial in any way?

Amazing, and not in a good way.

HAAAAAAAAA. We see what they did there.

*because they're white*

MONSTERS!

============================================================

Tags: MSNBC SOUTH AFRICA TRUMP WHITE

