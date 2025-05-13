Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

Those of us on the Right may fight, we may disagree, but for the most part, UNLESS we're a brain-dead Never Trumper who is a Democrat and refuses to accept it, we tend to stab one another in the FRONT instead of the back. We're not sneaky, we don't pretend to be your friend or supporter, no, no, if you tick us off ESPECIALLY on our own side, you know about it.

No question.

What Democrats have done and are actively doing to Joe Biden is just so ... them. Once the old man was no longer convenient, they served him up to make money or as an excuse for why they lost the election.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Forget the fact that they forced him off the ticket when it became obvious he really was in decline and then stuck one of the most unpopular candidates in the history of the party on in his place. No, it's somehow Joe's fault.

What a bunch of d-i-c-k-s.

Take Andrew Yang, for example:

Joe Biden is going to take a ton of heat from the accounts from @AlexThomp @jaketapper new book - and he deserves all of it. He let us all down and gave the White House back to Trump through his stubbornness, delusion and pride. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 13, 2025

Yeah, that's totally it.

*eye roll*

*eye roll again*

Shout out to Dean Phillips as the only Dem official willing to publicly make the case at the time. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 13, 2025

Say what?

DUDE.

Everyone knew. EVERYONE. Nobody had to make the case, it was made the moment everyone started pretending his decline was due to some magical stutter none of us had ever heard before 2020.

SPARE US.

It’s really amazing that they did such a good job hiding his cognitive issues. Looking back there were NO signs at all besides the hundreds of obvious ones we were told were imaginary. — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 13, 2025

Amazing.

Why blame Joe Biden for running when he was senile? Democrats all knew he was senile in 2020 and all of you pretended he wasn't until that debate. You encouraged him to run until his senility looked like it would hurt you in the election. You're not blameless. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 13, 2025

But they want to pretend they had no idea.

I’d like to thank him — Matthew J Googenheimer (@matthhewjgoog) May 13, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Yeah, no one else on the Left participated in the deception. No one in the media ran cover for everything that the rest of saw with our own eyes. — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) May 13, 2025

Nope. We were all totally in the dark, including the media.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can't with this crap.

For a really smart businessman, you sure have some stupid hot takes



Biden “gave” the WH back?



Maybe if Joe was mentally cognizant outside of 10 to 4 he might have pulled it off, right?



Just pathetic Andrew pic.twitter.com/beQjGjZHJa — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) May 13, 2025

And the media folks writing this book waited until the audience wanted someone to blame - instead of directing their tough questions at KJP and letting the deep fake narrative gain momentum. — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) May 13, 2025

“Let us all down”



😂😂😂😂



He was in full blown dementia when you elected him. You didn’t care ( as long as it wasn’t Trump). — Melchizedek 🐭 (@Melchizedek1972) May 13, 2025

Oh shove it. It was obvious in 2020 Biden was mentally declining. You democrats lied and covered for him. — Ginny (@ginkates) May 13, 2025

They covered for him.

They lied about him.

And now they're attacking him.

Wow, Democrats suck.

