Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Those of us on the Right may fight, we may disagree, but for the most part, UNLESS we're a brain-dead Never Trumper who is a Democrat and refuses to accept it, we tend to stab one another in the FRONT instead of the back. We're not sneaky, we don't pretend to be your friend or supporter, no, no, if you tick us off ESPECIALLY on our own side, you know about it. 

No question.

What Democrats have done and are actively doing to Joe Biden is just so ... them. Once the old man was no longer convenient, they served him up to make money or as an excuse for why they lost the election. 

Yeah, we made the same face.

Forget the fact that they forced him off the ticket when it became obvious he really was in decline and then stuck one of the most unpopular candidates in the history of the party on in his place. No, it's somehow Joe's fault.

What a bunch of d-i-c-k-s.

Take Andrew Yang, for example:

Yeah, that's totally it.

*eye roll*

*eye roll again*

Say what?

DUDE.

Everyone knew. EVERYONE. Nobody had to make the case, it was made the moment everyone started pretending his decline was due to some magical stutter none of us had ever heard before 2020.

SPARE US.

Amazing.

But they want to pretend they had no idea.

Same, bro. Same.

Nope. We were all totally in the dark, including the media.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can't with this crap.

They covered for him.

They lied about him.

And now they're attacking him.

Wow, Democrats suck.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN ANDREW YANG

