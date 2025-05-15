VIP
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...
RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Democrat Medicaid Lies
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard...
OUCH! Check Out the Pics CNN Aired While Gretchen Whitmer Claimed She Didn't...
And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C....
X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because Fascism and...
Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just...
AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says S...
OOPSIE --> 2023 Video of Joy Reid and Jen Psaki NUKES Media's LIE...
VIP
A LOT Has Happened Since the Biden Account Issued This Highly Edited Challenge...
HA! LOOK On Shri Thanedar's Face the Entire Time He's Grilled About His...
From Fruit Loops to Fentanyl: RFK Jr Dominates Democrats on Capitol Hill (Watch)
Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly...
Deadlines and Hairlines: Shri Thanedar’s Trump Impeachment Push Was as Convincing as...

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We can't help but wonder if Rashida Tlaib shed tears for the thousands of Israelis Hamas tortured, raped, and murdered on October 7. You know, the terrorists who are actually responsible for her boo-hooing in the first place.

Advertisement

Is this performative, or is she really just that unhinged?

Probably both.

Watch:

Perhaps if she's so concerned about Palestine, she should relocate there.

Makes sense, you know?

Won't someone please think of the poor terrorists?!

She really is.

And when they stop 'electing' terrorists to run their country.

Yup.

But she cares so much about those terrorists!

Ain't it though?

Recommended

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously. Why is she even here?

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has HEYDAY Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

WOW --> 2023 Video of Joy Reid and Jen Psaki NUKES Media's LIE About Not Covering Up Biden's Decline

HA! Best Part of PAINFUL Shri Thanedar Interview? Watching Him SQUIRM When Asked THIS Simple Question

============================================================

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE TERRORISM TERRORIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee
Sam J.
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard Draining HIS Swamp (Watch)
Sam J.
AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)
Sam J.
OUCH! Check Out the Pics CNN Aired While Gretchen Whitmer Claimed She Didn't See Biden Very Much
Doug P.
X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because Fascism and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEAL
Sam J.
HA! LOOK On Shri Thanedar's Face the Entire Time He's Grilled About His Own District Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement