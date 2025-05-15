Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

We can't help but wonder if Rashida Tlaib shed tears for the thousands of Israelis Hamas tortured, raped, and murdered on October 7. You know, the terrorists who are actually responsible for her boo-hooing in the first place.

Is this performative, or is she really just that unhinged?

Probably both.

Watch:

Rashida Tlaib just started crying on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/IEjGfsCUwM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025

Perhaps if she's so concerned about Palestine, she should relocate there.

Makes sense, you know?

Come on Rashida, t^rror supporters aren’t supposed to cry — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) May 15, 2025

Won't someone please think of the poor terrorists?!

How incredibly sickening. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) May 15, 2025

She really is.

The Palestinians will be free when they choose to stop teaching their children to glorify death. — Kimberly Lepine (@LlcPascale) May 15, 2025

And when they stop 'electing' terrorists to run their country.

Yup.

But she cares so much about those terrorists!

The poor dear. pic.twitter.com/zaGzy4tPxr — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 15, 2025

Ain't it though?

Deport this traitor @RashidaTlaib - clearly her allegiance is not with Americans but with Palestinians. — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) May 15, 2025

Seriously. Why is she even here?

Send them to Iran. I don't care.



She's crying because Hamas is getting their @$$ kicked and they can do nothing about it. pic.twitter.com/lsIyE7BBVs — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) May 15, 2025

Ain't it great?

