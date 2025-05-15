Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the...
X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because Fascism and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on May 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

A group of Yale professors who apparently study fascism has decided to leave the United States ... because of fascism? We think? Honestly, it's hard to tell what uppity professors who spend their days making money writing about fascism that doesn't really exist here in our country think. They're so busy pretending to know everything we're fairly certain they know nothing.

When even Nate Silver is calling you out for being ridiculous, privileged, doorknobs, you know it's not good.

Oh NO. 

We're losing Yale professors.

Whatever shall we DO?!

We got nothin'.

Kind of?

And then Rachel Bitecofer jumped in to defend these poor Yale professors.

Her idiotic post continues:

... as a critic.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor, TDS-fueled Trump haters who spend their days writing garbage-takes about the bad orange man?!

These people.

