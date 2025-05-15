X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because Fascism and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEAL

A group of Yale professors who apparently study fascism has decided to leave the United States ... because of fascism? We think? Honestly, it's hard to tell what uppity professors who spend their days making money writing about fascism that doesn't really exist here in our country think. They're so busy pretending to know everything we're fairly certain they know nothing.

When even Nate Silver is calling you out for being ridiculous, privileged, doorknobs, you know it's not good.

This is so performative. If you think the threat is serious when by any definition you're an exceptionally privileged person (they're all Yale profs) then the honorable thing to do is stay here and fight and/or make lots of money by writing about it on your substack. pic.twitter.com/UMD400Ibw8 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 14, 2025

Oh NO.

We're losing Yale professors.

Whatever shall we DO?!

Oh no whatever will we do without Jason Stanley around telling us how brilliant he is and how he’ll be remembered 200 years from now as one of our eras sharpest intellects and philosophers — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 14, 2025

Judging by the headline, there is no fascism in America for them to study, so they’re going to where the fascism is… Canada. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) May 15, 2025

We got nothin'.

I don’t have the “academic chops” of the authors, but with an undergrad degree in history and a lifetime of reading and learning about totalitarian states, I can only laugh at their performative and juvenile stance on this. Pathetic - Yale’s students should be cheering. Pathetic. — Len Jardine (@ljj58) May 15, 2025

Kind of weak — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) May 15, 2025

Kind of?

And then Rachel Bitecofer jumped in to defend these poor Yale professors.

Not the first time you’ve dismissed phds and the importance of their expertise. They are all taking posts abroad bc Trump is saying out loud he’s coming for academics. Trump likes you and you’ve chosen to normalize him. You have no idea what it’s like to be publicly associated… — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 14, 2025

Her idiotic post continues:

... as a critic.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor, TDS-fueled Trump haters who spend their days writing garbage-takes about the bad orange man?!

These people.

