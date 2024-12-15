HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

It's been a while since we last wrote about Chris Rock. Honestly, the last time we may have written about him was when Will Smith smacked him in front of millions of people for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

A joke, let's be honest, she more than deserved.

Welp, seems Rock has returned to his roots and guest-starred on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. As Rock is a comedian by trade, his opening was a set ... and boy howdy was it EVER a set.

Watch:

Chris Rock's monologue! pic.twitter.com/MedUMLCBqz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 15, 2024

Now, we knew he'd make some digs at Republicans and Trump and Elon Musk (c'mon, at this point it would only be news if entertainers DIDN'T go after the Right) but the fact he said anything at all unflattering or that mocked the Left is really something else.

And our Lefty pals are none to happy with him for it:

Normalizing the felon will never be funny. Love Chris Rock but oof — KSlattery ☮️🌊💙 (@KSlatteryResist) December 15, 2024

You just know she's fun at family gatherings and birthday parties.

I don’t know if I’ve changed or he’s changed, but Chris Rock isn’t really all that funny to me anymore. He used to have me rolling. But now the most he gets from me is an occasional slight grin. — James St. Fatrick (@peerless68) December 15, 2024

Awww, they don't think it's funny when a comedian makes fun of ... everyone.

Chris Rock is not funny. At all. — ShakesBeard, M.S. 🇨🇻🏁 (@BeardedScholar) December 15, 2024

Just because this person does not have a sense of humor does not mean Chris Rock isn't funny.

Sometimes the truth just hurts.

