HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 15, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

It's been a while since we last wrote about Chris Rock. Honestly, the last time we may have written about him was when Will Smith smacked him in front of millions of people for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

A joke, let's be honest, she more than deserved.

Welp, seems Rock has returned to his roots and guest-starred on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. As Rock is a comedian by trade, his opening was a set ... and boy howdy was it EVER a set.

Watch:

Now, we knew he'd make some digs at Republicans and Trump and Elon Musk (c'mon, at this point it would only be news if entertainers DIDN'T go after the Right) but the fact he said anything at all unflattering or that mocked the Left is really something else.

And our Lefty pals are none to happy with him for it:

You just know she's fun at family gatherings and birthday parties.

Awww, they don't think it's funny when a comedian makes fun of ... everyone.

Just because this person does not have a sense of humor does not mean Chris Rock isn't funny.

Sometimes the truth just hurts.

Tags: CHRIS ROCK SNL

