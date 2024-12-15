BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for...
Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 15, 2024
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, posts/tweets never really go away, they just sort of sit around aging either really well or like fine milk. Even when people try and delete them, someone somewhere has taken a screenshot or has an archive ...

That Liz has left so many bad posts up tells us she's either very cocky or very lazy.

Perhaps both.

A little over a year ago, before Trump had won re-election of course, Sen. Mike Lee called ol' Liz Cheney out about January 6th:

She insulted him ... that's it.

And gosh, maybe insulting him that way wasn't such a great idea considering he set aside some time to drag her with the latest IG report busting the FBI for having DOZENS of 'human sources' at the Capitol that day, may of whom went into restricted areas.

Huh.

There's a reason Wray resigned.

Of course not.

Neither would we.

She basically has. Either that, or she's gone into hiding ... either way karma is not going to be kind to Cheney who not only targeted Trump but enabled the federal government to vilify thousands of innocent Americans, many of whom are still in jail.

Liz never thought he'd win again.

Liz never thought she'd get caught.

Wow, she was REALLY wrong.

===========================================================================

Tags: LIZ CHENEY MIKE LEE TRUMP J6

