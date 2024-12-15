Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN

As Twitchy readers know, posts/tweets never really go away, they just sort of sit around aging either really well or like fine milk. Even when people try and delete them, someone somewhere has taken a screenshot or has an archive ...

That Liz has left so many bad posts up tells us she's either very cocky or very lazy.

Perhaps both.

A little over a year ago, before Trump had won re-election of course, Sen. Mike Lee called ol' Liz Cheney out about January 6th:

Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times.



You made sure we saw that—and nothing else.



It’s the other stuff—what you deliberately hid from us—that we find so upsetting.



Nice try.



P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us). https://t.co/FryO0VdLdP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

She insulted him ... that's it.

Hey @BasedMikeLee - heads up. A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account. https://t.co/N26lfzPZPU — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 18, 2023

And gosh, maybe insulting him that way wasn't such a great idea considering he set aside some time to drag her with the latest IG report busting the FBI for having DOZENS of 'human sources' at the Capitol that day, may of whom went into restricted areas.

Huh.

Liz Cheney called me a “nutball conspiracy theorist” for asking questions about FBI’s involvement on January 6th



The DOJ Inspector General’s report confirmed that I had good reasons to ask these questions, which Christopher Wray repeatedly dodged https://t.co/IQC10Saf1z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 15, 2024

There's a reason Wray resigned.

Will they apologize for their lies? Ever? — 𝔼𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕏 (@edthegr8) December 15, 2024

Of course not.

How does @Liz_Cheney stand herself? The things she has done, and the lies she has told, the Americans she has harmed…. I would NOT want her “karma”! 😬 — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) December 15, 2024

Neither would we.

I can't wait till she just disappears — Jan@Rundown! (@Jan_C_NDV) December 15, 2024

She basically has. Either that, or she's gone into hiding ... either way karma is not going to be kind to Cheney who not only targeted Trump but enabled the federal government to vilify thousands of innocent Americans, many of whom are still in jail.

Liz never thought he'd win again.

Liz never thought she'd get caught.

Wow, she was REALLY wrong.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================