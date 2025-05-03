VIP
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As our own Amy Curtis reported Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Germany to reverse course after it labeled the popular right-wing Alternative für Germany (AfD) Party an "extremist" organization.

"Far-right" Elon Musk even gave a speech at an AfD rally via video before the election.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who ruffled Europe's feathers with his speech at the Munich Security Conference, weighed in as well:

It didn't take long for the German Foreign Office to reply to Rubio's post:

"Right-wing extremism" meaning opposing unfettered mass migration from mostly Muslim countries who have no intention on assimilating into German culture.

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
As Curtis wrote earlier Saturday, the Financial Times published a piece lamenting the "unwanted" surge of right-wing populism in the United Kingdom.

"This is democracy …. independent courts … will have the final say" in the same post.

You know who else liked to ban political parties …

And that's what made Europe's leaders so upset with him. Democracy is not surveilling the political party that came in second in the last election and trying to ban it as "extremist."

***

