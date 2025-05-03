German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party

As our own Amy Curtis reported Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Germany to reverse course after it labeled the popular right-wing Alternative für Germany (AfD) Party an "extremist" organization.

Advertisement

Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.



What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

"Far-right" Elon Musk even gave a speech at an AfD rally via video before the election.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who ruffled Europe's feathers with his speech at the Munich Security Conference, weighed in as well:

The AfD is the most popular party in Germany, and by far the most representative of East Germany. Now the bureaucrats try to destroy it.



The West tore down the Berlin Wall together. And it has been rebuilt—not by the Soviets or the Russians, but by the German establishment. https://t.co/Un6suHtSNJ — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 2, 2025

It didn't take long for the German Foreign Office to reply to Rubio's post:

This is democracy. This decision is the result of a thorough & independent investigation to protect our Constitution & the rule of law. It is independent courts that will have the final say. We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) May 2, 2025

"Right-wing extremism" meaning opposing unfettered mass migration from mostly Muslim countries who have no intention on assimilating into German culture.

The intelligence agency (Verfassungsschultz) that did the investigation works under the supervision of Nancy Faeser, the interior minister who is a member of the left-wing party (Social Democrats) that vehemently opposes and seeks to ban the AfD. pic.twitter.com/dnAHfUl7CG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 3, 2025

In a nutshell, the German government refuses to publish the document on which the classification of the AfD as an extremist party is based.



This is trial by secret court with the accused being absent.



Very Stalinesque indeed. — Ralph Schoellhammer (@Raphfel) May 2, 2025

Right! The spy agency works for the ruling government, which is responsible for illegal mass migration, sky-rocketing criminal rates, highest taxes, highest energy prices. Since the AfD is the strongest party in polls now, they want to suppress the opposition & freedom of speech. https://t.co/MZ7uhsNckw — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) May 2, 2025

So, if I’m following, “democracy” is when the security services investigate a leading political party, make an unpublished determination of “extremism” that licenses surveillance, and then the courts decide whether to ban that party. O-kay. https://t.co/x6lZx81ijA — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) May 2, 2025

As Curtis wrote earlier Saturday, the Financial Times published a piece lamenting the "unwanted" surge of right-wing populism in the United Kingdom.

"This is democracy …. independent courts … will have the final say" in the same post.

So you’re doing the fascism thing again. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2025

So you are going to prevent fascism by being fascist?



Totally makes sense. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 3, 2025

Sounds pretty fascist to me homie. — Bigtime Billy Soros (@BillyBigtime69) May 3, 2025

Advertisement

You’ll get what’s coming to you soon enough and we won’t be there to save you. — Best Dan Take (@BestDanTake) May 3, 2025

We are not extremists, and you know it. Release the results of a ‘thorough and independent’ investigation for the world to see—if you dare! — Nicole Höchst, MdB (@Nicole_Hoechst) May 3, 2025

You do realize that it’s you who are beginning to act like Hitler, right? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) May 3, 2025

You know who else liked to ban political parties …

What a mediocre unconvincing reply — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) May 2, 2025

That’s a lie, it’s not an “independent” investigation because the authoring agency is directed by the current left wing German government. — Ben (@USMortality) May 2, 2025

The coalition of back room unelected party leaders, from among all parties that lost seats, got together to ban the second largest party in the country, which they just lost a lot of seats to in the last election.



This isn't democracy. — Wanderer Reclined (@verlorensteps) May 3, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

Advertisement

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

This is a disturbing reflection of the authoritarian turn many Western governments are taking when they feel power slipping away.

Weaponising the state to crush opposition isn’t democracy.

It’s tyranny in disguise. #Germany #AfD #GlobalReset — Replace the corrupt UK Judiciary (@H1dd3nH4nd) May 2, 2025

Advertisement

It's not 'rightwing extremism' to protect your borders and prevent your country from being overrun by invaders who despise your people, your values, and your civilization, and who want to turn it into part of a global theocratic regime.



You absolute buffoons and traitors. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) May 2, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance was correct in his speech in every way about Europe’s slide into authoritarianism. — George Orwell (@gallowaykev) May 2, 2025

And that's what made Europe's leaders so upset with him. Democracy is not surveilling the political party that came in second in the last election and trying to ban it as "extremist."

***