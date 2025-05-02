Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling AfD Party 'Extreme'

Earlier, we told you about Germany labeling the AfD party 'extremist,' most likely the first step in the process to ban the increasingly popular party in the country.
It's a blatant attack on actual democracy, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is calling it out:
Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025
What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies…
He's correct.
Germany is in deep trouble.— JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 2, 2025
Very deep trouble.
THANK YOU and please help us!— Marcello Duti 🇩🇪 (@MarcelloDuti) May 2, 2025
We're working on it.
Germany also puts to jail its opposition for memes https://t.co/G0ToYjopq3— Lenka White (@white_lenka) May 2, 2025
'60 Minutes' ran a fawning news story about how Germany deals with free speech.
Yes! As always, Secretary Rubio is the voice of reason.— bluebonnet (@bluebonnet81105) May 2, 2025
He's been a great Secretary of State.
I beg to disagree, what disguise? 🇺🇸🇩🇪— Doctor Blockchain (@DrB10ckchain) May 2, 2025
Fair point. They're not really hiding it.
The @POTUS administration should signal the complete withdrawal of US European troops from the continent if German and the EU proceed with these actions!!— Logicon (@logicsblade) May 2, 2025
Play hardball.
The Germans will never fully walk away from Fascism. https://t.co/tO0vOgwJKN— Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 2, 2025
This appears to be true, sadly.
Today Germany's domestic intel agency designated the popular political party AfD as an extremist party. Today— Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) May 2, 2025
the US Secretary of State & National Security Advisor called that allied government's decision to be 'tyranny in disguise.' https://t.co/uIWz6GpFYv
ANd he's correct.
The decline of Germany is accelerating by the day and the reaction of the left tyrants in charge is to suppress any opposition ever harder.— Value Investigator (@value_invest12) May 2, 2025
Can Germany still be considered a functioning democracy if much needed regime change is made impossible? https://t.co/ai9jg9XWLz
Nope.
Rubio has been phenomenal so far in this role. Great pic by @POTUS https://t.co/59xVaxvogF— Rep. Skyler Wheeler (@Skyler_Wheeler4) May 2, 2025
Absolutely.
