Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling AfD Party 'Extreme'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 02, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we told you about Germany labeling the AfD party 'extremist,' most likely the first step in the process to ban the increasingly popular party in the country.

It's a blatant attack on actual democracy, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is calling it out:

He's correct.

Very deep trouble.

We're working on it.

'60 Minutes' ran a fawning news story about how Germany deals with free speech.

He's been a great Secretary of State.

Fair point. They're not really hiding it.

Play hardball.

This appears to be true, sadly.

ANd he's correct.

Nope.

Absolutely.

