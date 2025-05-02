Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling AfD Party 'Extreme'

Earlier, we told you about Germany labeling the AfD party 'extremist,' most likely the first step in the process to ban the increasingly popular party in the country.

It's a blatant attack on actual democracy, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is calling it out:

Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.



What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

He's correct.

Germany is in deep trouble. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 2, 2025

Very deep trouble.

THANK YOU and please help us! — Marcello Duti 🇩🇪 (@MarcelloDuti) May 2, 2025

We're working on it.

Germany also puts to jail its opposition for memes https://t.co/G0ToYjopq3 — Lenka White (@white_lenka) May 2, 2025

'60 Minutes' ran a fawning news story about how Germany deals with free speech.

Yes! As always, Secretary Rubio is the voice of reason. — bluebonnet (@bluebonnet81105) May 2, 2025

He's been a great Secretary of State.

I beg to disagree, what disguise? 🇺🇸🇩🇪 — Doctor Blockchain (@DrB10ckchain) May 2, 2025

Fair point. They're not really hiding it.

The @POTUS administration should signal the complete withdrawal of US European troops from the continent if German and the EU proceed with these actions!! — Logicon (@logicsblade) May 2, 2025

Play hardball.

The Germans will never fully walk away from Fascism. https://t.co/tO0vOgwJKN — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 2, 2025

This appears to be true, sadly.

Today Germany's domestic intel agency designated the popular political party AfD as an extremist party. Today

the US Secretary of State & National Security Advisor called that allied government's decision to be 'tyranny in disguise.' https://t.co/uIWz6GpFYv — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) May 2, 2025

ANd he's correct.

The decline of Germany is accelerating by the day and the reaction of the left tyrants in charge is to suppress any opposition ever harder.



Can Germany still be considered a functioning democracy if much needed regime change is made impossible? https://t.co/ai9jg9XWLz — Value Investigator (@value_invest12) May 2, 2025

Nope.

Rubio has been phenomenal so far in this role. Great pic by @POTUS https://t.co/59xVaxvogF — Rep. Skyler Wheeler (@Skyler_Wheeler4) May 2, 2025

Absolutely.