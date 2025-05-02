Germany Defends Democracy by Declaring Increasingly Popular AfD Party 'Extremist'

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party -- a Right-leaning populist party -- has been gaining ground in polls. Germans, unhappy with the direction their country is taking (including violence from unfettered immigration), are looking for leaders who will hear their concerns and do something about them.

Now, German intelligence has labeled AfD as 'extremist.'

Because reasons.

Watch:

BREAKING: AfD has been designated an extremist entity by German intelligence. https://t.co/TC2ROCL7wW



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/r7RSbM2yz3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2025

Just incredible.

And, of course, opposing parties are calling for a ban on AfD:

Germany says it’s a liberal democracy, but it’s not. The government censors its critics, spies on its political opponents, and now appears close to banning the nation’s most popular political party, the AfD. A “ban has to come," says the governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JT5LOtBluu — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 2, 2025

Democracy, or something.

Really shows the state of freedom in the West when a centrist but still basically liberal party isn’t even allowed to participate in democratic processes because letting the Germans vote for their preferred candidate threatens the Regime. — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) May 2, 2025

The powers-that-be don't like it when their control is threatened.

A bit too late to do that isn’t it? I expect AfD to gain more seats in coming elections.



I just hope that if AfD gets power, they don’t forget the amount of government power used against them, and fight back. Germany needs strong leaders. — HeritageHerald (@RealHeritageH) May 2, 2025

The more they try to suppress the AfD, the more it'll grow.

"Democracy is banning the most popular political party". — DTDavis (@DTDavisPhD) May 2, 2025

Sounds familiar, no?

So the majority of Germans are now extremist in their own country? — JB (@ShakenNotPosted) May 2, 2025

It's the same mentality the Left employs here in America.

"Exremist entity" and its a right liberal party headed by a lesbian dating an Indian lol https://t.co/CNHjyAdJVa — Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) May 2, 2025

You can't make this up.

Democracy is when you ban the party that’s leading in the polls https://t.co/XwTQ0WKms6 — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) May 2, 2025

Make it make sense.

When some say “it is functionally illegal to hold Right Wing views in Post-War Europe” this is what they’re referring to. https://t.co/1EvTLuml4c — Benjamin🏡Boyce (@BenjaminABoyce) May 2, 2025

Hard to argue it's not functionally illegal.

Nope, not at all. History is devoid of examples of stuff like this backfiring.

Not.

Broke: “let’s look at why the political right is gaining ground and see if we can address the issues concerning them”



Woke: “We will designate anyone that disagrees with us as right-wing extremists”



Bespoke: “F**k it. Create Hitler” https://t.co/KeKXNDtUW8 — Zezima (@WalterMitty1690) May 2, 2025

That's exactly how this plays out.

You'd think German would be aware of its own history.

German "intelligence" has no understanding of the history of German politics in the 1920's. https://t.co/ytN5feB9Cq — Matt Loesby (@LoesbyForIdaho) May 2, 2025

Clearly.

German government is ready to destroy democracy in order to “defend democracy.” @AfD, now, Germany’s no. 1 party is being labeled as an extremist org, from which the next logical step will be banning it from elections. https://t.co/diYMEpGScl pic.twitter.com/ATcsDdSTRX — Alexander Lacherbauer (@lacherbauer) May 2, 2025

The ban will happen. Bank on that.

Let’s check in on liberal democracy https://t.co/A0SD3U1oCb — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) May 2, 2025

This are not going well.

