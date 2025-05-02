Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling...
HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices...
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot...
PROMISE?! The Economist Says the UN Could Run Out of Money IN MERE...
'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin...
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About...
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP...
BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From...
VIP
60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview Nominated for Outstanding Editing Emmy and the Jokes...
Hedieh Mirahmadi: America Is in 'Big Trouble' If We Don't Address This Issue
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over...
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's...
VIP
Dear Legacy Media: Can We Just NOT With the Constant Hitler Comparisons?

Germany Defends Democracy by Declaring Increasingly Popular AfD Party 'Extremist'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 02, 2025
ImgFlip

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party -- a Right-leaning populist party -- has been gaining ground in polls. Germans, unhappy with the direction their country is taking (including violence from unfettered immigration), are looking for leaders who will hear their concerns and do something about them.

Advertisement

Now, German intelligence has labeled AfD as 'extremist.'

Because reasons.

Watch:

Just incredible.

And, of course, opposing parties are calling for a ban on AfD:

Democracy, or something.

The powers-that-be don't like it when their control is threatened.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

The more they try to suppress the AfD, the more it'll grow.

Sounds familiar, no?

It's the same mentality the Left employs here in America.

You can't make this up.

Make it make sense.

Hard to argue it's not functionally illegal.

Nope, not at all. History is devoid of examples of stuff like this backfiring.

Not.

Advertisement

That's exactly how this plays out.

You'd think German would be aware of its own history.

Clearly.

The ban will happen. Bank on that.

This are not going well.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DEMOCRACY ELECTIONS EXTREMISM GERMANY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot Water (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
PROMISE?! The Economist Says the UN Could Run Out of Money IN MERE MONTHS and the Jokes Write Themselves
Sam J.
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling AfD Party 'Extreme'
Amy Curtis
'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin Gov. Evers (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement