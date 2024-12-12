No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report

No wonder Christopher Wray resigned.

This is crazy stuff, you guys. As you all know, the DOJ IG report shows dozens of FBI confidential human sources were not only on the ground at the Capitol on January 6, but they went into restricted areas ... almost as if they were trying to motivate others to do the same. Hey, we know that sounds crazy but with what we're learning about what actually went down that day it's all too believable that our own government had an agenda that day.

And that agenda was using Americans to do whatever it took to keep Trump out of office, even if that meant imprisoning innocent people.

We're not even sure we need to adjust our tinfoil hats anymore.

Real life is stranger than fiction:

According to the DOJ IG report, one of the FBI's confidential human sources who entered the Capitol on January 6 -- a crime for which countless people have gone to jail for years -- got his travel expenses to DC on J6 reimbursed by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/Msvm3sQBTt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 12, 2024

FBI paid the travel expenses for these sources who went into restricted areas.

Meanwhile, Americans sit rotting in jail for doing the same.

Pissed yet?

There are FBI agents that belong in prison. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 12, 2024

"Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators."



-Michael Stenger, Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate during Jan 6. He died prior to the Jan 6 Committee hearings pic.twitter.com/ghflRkqgxOhttps://t.co/NRFLdQbG2R — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 12, 2024

Ok fine, hand us some tinfoil.

This is infuriating — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) December 12, 2024

That's one word for it.

Another might be, oh we dunno ... treason?

Planned and planted to incite! — Kristina (@HenkelsKristina) December 12, 2024

Paid to start an "insurrection" — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) December 12, 2024

*cough cough*

Now we know the real reason Christopher Wray is resigning pic.twitter.com/EcDixFNOfR — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 12, 2024

Indeed we do.

They never thought they'd get found out.

