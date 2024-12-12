SHAME: Sam Stein Absolutely Fact-REKT for Pushing Fake News About Trump NOT Bringing...


No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

No wonder Christopher Wray resigned.

This is crazy stuff, you guys. As you all know, the DOJ IG report shows dozens of FBI confidential human sources were not only on the ground at the Capitol on January 6, but they went into restricted areas ... almost as if they were trying to motivate others to do the same. Hey, we know that sounds crazy but with what we're learning about what actually went down that day it's all too believable that our own government had an agenda that day.

And that agenda was using Americans to do whatever it took to keep Trump out of office, even if that meant imprisoning innocent people.

We're not even sure we need to adjust our tinfoil hats anymore.

Real life is stranger than fiction:

FBI paid the travel expenses for these sources who went into restricted areas.

Meanwhile, Americans sit rotting in jail for doing the same.

Pissed yet?

Ok fine, hand us some tinfoil.

That's one word for it.

Another might be, oh we dunno ... treason?

*cough cough*

Indeed we do.

They never thought they'd get found out. 

