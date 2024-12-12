FATALITY! Riley Gaines OWNS Trans Montana Dem for Celebrating Court BLOCKING Gender Affirming Care Ban

As Twitchy readers know, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the decision blocking a ban on 'gender affirming care' because they ruled it went against the right to privacy.

No, really.

MONTANA. Et tu? Then again, we really should be fair as this was just a temporary injunction blocking the ban from going into effect while it's being litigated. So ultimately this ban could very well be overruled.

That didn't stop trans Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr from cheering it on:

The gender affirming care ban in Montana has been BLOCKED by the MT Supreme Court in a unanimous decision.



Montana has a constitutional right to privacy, including in our healthcare decisions. And today our constitution continues to protect individuals from government overreach. — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) December 11, 2024

Why do men who want to be women always choose stripper names?

Seriously.

Anyway, we digress ... not to mention Riley Gaines came in with a serious TKO.

By "gender affirming care", he means "unregulated child abuse" https://t.co/1M5a8yrHOl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 12, 2024

And boom.

This is why the mentally ill don’t belong in politics.

You are a ridiculous man playing dress up and now you want everyone to be as insane as you are.

You are a man. Period. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) December 12, 2024

Castration of children’s genitals is not gender affirming care. Natural selection will soon take care of people like you. We are happy you and your boyfriend can’t reproduce. Stay away from children — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) December 11, 2024

The U.K. has just banned puberty blockers in minors. While most of the world is waking up to the disastrous effects of gender destructive care, Montana forges straight ahead off a cliff.



Sometimes we need laws to save us from blind stupidity. — Kevin Ledgister (@KevinLedgister) December 12, 2024

Seems like more and more that's the case.

Sir, why is it so important to you for doctors to be able to mutilate children? — Butts Larue (@ButtsLarue) December 12, 2024

That's a fair question ... sir.

