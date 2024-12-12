FATALITY! Riley Gaines OWNS Trans Montana Dem for Celebrating Court BLOCKING Gender Affirming Care Ban

No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the decision blocking a ban on 'gender affirming care' because they ruled it went against the right to privacy.

No, really.

MONTANA. Et tu? Then again, we really should be fair as this was just a temporary injunction blocking the ban from going into effect while it's being litigated. So ultimately this ban could very well be overruled. 

That didn't stop trans Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr from cheering it on:

Why do men who want to be women always choose stripper names?

Seriously.

Anyway, we digress ... not to mention Riley Gaines came in with a serious TKO.

And boom.

Seems like more and more that's the case.

That's a fair question ... sir.

Tags: MONTANA TRANS RILEY GAINES

