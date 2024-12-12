How 'Bout GFY? WH Dem Officials 'Warn' Trump Not to Undo Key Parts of Biden's Legacy and HELLOOO Backfire

Maybe Democrats and White House officials missed it, but Trump literally won the election last month and can run the office the majority of Americans elected him for any way he sees fit. Not to mention the moment Biden entered the Oval Office in 2021 he reversed basically everything Trump had done, even removing the cap on insulin costs, seemingly out of spite.

So when we see 'officials' warning him about not undoing what Biden did we just point and laugh.

And we assume Trump has done the same.

Case in point:

🚨#BREAKING: White House officials are warning Trump about the consequences of undoing key parts of Biden's legacy. A new White House memo outlines the economic and political risks of repealing laws targeted by Republicans, such as the Inflation Reduction Act. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 11, 2024

Warn THIS.

Oh? Kinda like what Biden did to the Trump policies?



GFY, dems. 😂🖕🏼 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) December 11, 2024

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

It was fine when Biden rescinded all Trump border policies on day 1, though. Talk about political, economic, homeland security, and humanitarian risks for the past 4 years. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 11, 2024

It was also fine for Biden to appoint who he wanted ... things are a bit different for Trump though. Wonder why that is.

Inflation reduction act is admittedly by Biden himself nothing but an environmental bill. Burn it all down @realDonaldTrump — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 11, 2024

Burn. It. All. Down.

The inflation reduction act is working so well…… — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) December 11, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lmao. Risks of repealing inflation reduction act:



Actually reducing inflation. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) December 11, 2024

THERE it is.

Same reaction.

Dear White House officials, pic.twitter.com/NBXLrWF8Ic — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 11, 2024

And fin.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================