How 'Bout GFY? WH Dem Officials 'Warn' Trump Not to Undo Key Parts of Biden's Legacy and HELLOOO Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on December 12, 2024
Meme

Maybe Democrats and White House officials missed it, but Trump literally won the election last month and can run the office the majority of Americans elected him for any way he sees fit. Not to mention the moment Biden entered the Oval Office in 2021 he reversed basically everything Trump had done, even removing the cap on insulin costs, seemingly out of spite.

So when we see 'officials' warning him about not undoing what Biden did we just point and laugh.

And we assume Trump has done the same.

Case in point:

Warn THIS.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

It was also fine for Biden to appoint who he wanted ... things are a bit different for Trump though. Wonder why that is.

Burn. It. All. Down.

HA HA HA HA HA HA 

Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong
Sam J.
THERE it is.

Same reaction.

And fin.

