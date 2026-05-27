AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman Is'

Today is a Muslim holiday so of course, Zohran Mamdani has to make a big deal of it in New York. Even AOC showed up. She made sure to make a show of donning a hijab.

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AOC is wearing a hijab today for Eid pic.twitter.com/ZX4u0xHRDC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2026

Zohran wore an Emirates shirt because those are the people he actually represents.

I love it when the women who pretend they don’t know what women are decide to cover their hair for Islam because they’re women. It never fails to amuse me. https://t.co/bpI1KIYIOB — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) May 27, 2026

That's another great question.

AOC wearing a hijab exposes the total moral bankruptcy of the radical left. This theatrical Marxist simpleton screams about patriarchy while cosplaying in a garment mandated by brutal theocracies. Iranian morality police execute women over this exact covering. Yet this… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) May 27, 2026

Says women should be in charge and have power, but covers her head because a religion subjugates women. Make it make sense.

How is there yet another one of these holidays? I thought we just did this? https://t.co/0KlEL9iWZv — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) May 27, 2026

She didn't need to cover her hair to greet Muslims on Eid. There are no such “obligatory” Islamic instructions. However, she is engaging in these petty antics to placate Muslim fundamentalists who use fear and bullying to coerce Muslim communities into compliance. This is all… https://t.co/stgfHmDQT5 — Khadija Khan (@KhadijaKhan__) May 27, 2026

She knows it bothers Christians and that is why she does this.

The Left is kabuki theatre. Constantly in costume, whether donning ethnic dress or terrorist garb, faking Indian accents or broken English when speaking down to blacks - they are flat out deranged. https://t.co/gh7GdpzDtU — Jacqueline Toboroff 🇺🇸 (@jacquetnyc) May 27, 2026

Remember when the Left called this 'appropriation'. They changed their tune on that awfully quickly.

Virtue signaling at its highest https://t.co/1ay2LRYnfn — KJW (@Hawkesbay69) May 27, 2026

The Islamic expansion of America is happening at a rapid pace.



The Democrats have found an ally, for now, in conquering a Christian nation.



too weak to defend itself, too fragile to expel Islam https://t.co/4gtToGxDDz — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) May 27, 2026

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It's what Gad Saad calls 'suicidal empathy'. It's worth listening to him talk about it here.

Gad Saad Makes Joe Rogan Go Silent with how Suicidal Empathy really works in Humans and the Animal Kingdom.@RubinReport: "@GadSaad is an unbelievable communicator... his idea of the "wood cricket" is exactly what's happening in LA. He talks about hijacking your cognitive and… pic.twitter.com/pMwSw710B9 — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) May 26, 2026

The United States of America is already a distant memory https://t.co/rTgZHlneU3 — Doc (@DrBitcoinMD) May 27, 2026

Lol wtf is Mamdani wearing?? 😂 https://t.co/8ufoFaiuFp — Shahab (@hashurtag) May 27, 2026

That's who he is beholden to. It's certainly not New Yorkers.

Democrats are literally becoming the party of the third world. https://t.co/FTv1c6GcHn — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) May 27, 2026

And the Nazis and Commies.

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