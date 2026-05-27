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AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman Is'

justmindy
justmindy | 1:26 PM on May 27, 2026
Townhall Media

Today is a Muslim holiday so of course, Zohran Mamdani has to make a big deal of it in New York. Even AOC showed up. She made sure to make a show of donning a hijab.

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Zohran wore an Emirates shirt because those are the people he actually represents.

That's another great question.

Says women should be in charge and have power, but covers her head because a religion subjugates women. Make it make sense.

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She knows it bothers Christians and that is why she does this. 

Remember when the Left called this 'appropriation'. They changed their tune on that awfully quickly. 

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It's what Gad Saad calls 'suicidal empathy'. It's worth listening to him talk about it here. 

That's who he is beholden to. It's certainly not New Yorkers.

And the Nazis and Commies.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ISLAM NEW YORK UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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