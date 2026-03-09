Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest
Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram Aesthetic

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran 'my wife is a private citizen so her praise of terrorists is of no concern' Mamdani is married to a woman named Rama Duwaji. It appears the Democrats probably intentionally kept her off the campaign trail when Zohran was running for Mayor because she is not able to cover up her hate for Jewish people, like at all. She openly 'likes' posts praising the October 7 terrorists and offers no apology for it. 

Her Instagram bio is a bit off though. She has 2 million followers (but she's a private person), and says she is from 'Damascus'. Oh, it's not really shocking she doesn't consider herself American, Communists don't like America. Here's the thing ... she was born in Houston. Now, the Left tells us ALL the time this makes her just as American as someone with ancestors who came over on the Mayflower. Why doesn't she say she is from Houston, then? 

Honestly shocked she doesn't say she is gender fluid or something.

Rama Duwaji is the wife of Zohran Mamdani, the current mayor of New York City (they married in early 2025 via a civil ceremony at New York City Hall, with additional ceremonies in Dubai and Uganda).She is a Syrian-American artist, illustrator, animator, and ceramist, born in 1997 (making her around 28-29 years old). Born in Houston, Texas, she moved to Dubai at age 9, later relocating to New York around 2021. Her work has been featured in prominent outlets like The New Yorker, The Cut, BBC, and Vogue, often exploring themes of Arab identity, political resistance, and anti-imperialism.The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, got engaged in October 2024, and she has largely stayed out of the public political spotlight, though she became New York City's first lady (and its youngest and first Gen Z/Muslim first lady) following Mamdani's inauguration in January 2026. She has expressed a desire to continue focusing on her art career independently.

She wants to focus on her 'art career'. The ultimate nepo baby response.

Honestly, shocked she doesn't have pictures where it's clear she doesn't shave her arm pits like Kamala's daughter. They all love those pictures.

True that.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM NEW YORK SYRIA ZOHRAN MAMDANI

