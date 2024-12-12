Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff just can't seem to get out of his own way. We get it, he knows the gig is up, the party is over, it's time to pay the piper, etcetera etcetera but he just keeps saying and posting ridiculous things. For example, the last person who should be calling anyone ELSE an unqualified conspiracy theorist is ol' Schiff for Brains.

Did he ever get those nude pics of Trump?

Ahem.

He's only disappointed because he knows Patel will come in and get things done.

Mollie Hemingway with a takedown:

He swore he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Trump conspired with Russia.

We're all still waiting for him to provide that evidence.

Gunther really should learn to express himself, he's so shy and reserved.

Heh.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

(D)uh.

This. ^

You'd think innocent people wouldn't have an issue with Trump appointing anyone to the FBI.

True.

He is a liar's liar.

Sadly.

In fact, take all the seats.

===========================================================================

