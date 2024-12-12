Adam Schiff Thought It Was SMART to 'Go There' Sucking UP to Christopher Wray and WOOF Was He EVER Wrong

Adam Schiff just can't seem to get out of his own way. We get it, he knows the gig is up, the party is over, it's time to pay the piper, etcetera etcetera but he just keeps saying and posting ridiculous things. For example, the last person who should be calling anyone ELSE an unqualified conspiracy theorist is ol' Schiff for Brains.

Advertisement

Did he ever get those nude pics of Trump?

Ahem.

Grateful to Director Wray for his years of service to the FBI and country, and very sorry to see him step down.



All the more disappointed it was necessitated by an incoming president’s desire to prioritize an unqualified conspiracy theorist over an experienced professional. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 11, 2024

He's only disappointed because he knows Patel will come in and get things done.

Mollie Hemingway with a takedown:

Just a reminder that you lied to America for years, falsely claiming you had personal information supporting the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump stole the election by colluding with Russia. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 12, 2024

He swore he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Trump conspired with Russia.

We're all still waiting for him to provide that evidence.

You know accountability is coming, and getting into the Senate early won't save you.



You are the biggest POS in Congress and deserve to rot in prison for the rest of your miserable life. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2024

Gunther really should learn to express himself, he's so shy and reserved.

Heh.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

(D)uh.

If you didn't do anything wrong, you don't got nothing to worry about...



We're not like Democrats who put people in prison for walking through the Capitol.. — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 12, 2024

This. ^

You'd think innocent people wouldn't have an issue with Trump appointing anyone to the FBI.

Adam "Lying Piece of" Schiff pushed false narratives and applauded the weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ. Never forget the harm he did to our Republic. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) December 12, 2024

True.

You are a liar. You falsely claimed to have evidence that you never had. You claimed to have witnesses that were never produced. No one should ever believe a single thing that you utter, and you should be ashamed of yourself for continuing to mislead the American people. — James Gaito (@Wet_Hop) December 12, 2024

He is a liar's liar.

You are an embarassment to anyone with a 3 digit IQ. Sadly that excludes 60% of CA voters. — Tony Lima (@TonyLimaPOL) December 12, 2024

Sadly.

Sit down, liar. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) December 12, 2024

Advertisement

In fact, take all the seats.

===========================================================================

Related:

X Has WAY Too Much Fun with Grok AI at Taylor Lorenz's Expense and LOL Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)

ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)

J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'

Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

===========================================================================