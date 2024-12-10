J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...
Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW...
*SNORT* AOC's 2023 Airhead Take on Subway Safety Goes VIRAL After Daniel Penny...
FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them...
BOOMITY! Donald Trump Names Harmeet Dhillon As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
Tom Cotton Says ALL of Trump's Cabinet Nominees Will Be Confirmed by the...
‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns to ‘Avengers’ Franchise but Possibly in New...
Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities...

Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on December 10, 2024
AngieArtist

We've spent so much time with a Border Czar who thought her job was to OPEN the border and let some very bad people in that many of us are super stoked to welcome Trump's new border czar, Tom Homan.

Advertisement

And as Twitchy readers know, Homan ain't playin'.

He sat down with Dr. Phil to discuss what will happen with illegals starting on January 21, 2015 aka the first day of Trump's second term and we are here FOR IT.

Watch:

Yes.

Yes.

YEEEEEEES.

Read that again, with or WITHOUT the help of sanctuary city mayors. 

This is gonna be fun.

Recommended

NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
Advertisement

So no, no Homan is NOT a bad guy.

He's actually a very good guy, one the bad guys are definitely worried about. And they should be.

Here we GOOOOOO ... 

January 21, 2025 can't get here soon enough.

===========================================================================

Related:

NAACP SLAPPED with Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card with Daniel Penny

Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK

Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding with J6 to 'GET Trump'

WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say

What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express JOY Over a Murder (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BORDER ILLEGALS TRUMP TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell Citizens in the First Place
Amy Curtis
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny Sam J.
Advertisement