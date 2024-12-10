Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

We've spent so much time with a Border Czar who thought her job was to OPEN the border and let some very bad people in that many of us are super stoked to welcome Trump's new border czar, Tom Homan.

And as Twitchy readers know, Homan ain't playin'.

He sat down with Dr. Phil to discuss what will happen with illegals starting on January 21, 2015 aka the first day of Trump's second term and we are here FOR IT.

What is incoming Border Czar Tom Homan's day one plan to FIX the immigration crisis and restore SANITY to America's border policy?



Here's what he told Dr. Phil would happen on January 21st, 2025 🧵 pic.twitter.com/42JkWVXG9b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

Watch:

Number 1: We're going to secure the border



Number 2: We're going to run the deportation operation



Number 3: We're going to find those 300,000 missing kids pic.twitter.com/xxYdQJbaID — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

Yes.

Yes.

YEEEEEEES.

What are the administrations priorities when it comes to mass deportations?



- Public safety threats

- National security threats



Those threats will be DEPORTED — With or without the help of sanctuary city mayors. pic.twitter.com/UijhGX3ADk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

Read that again, with or WITHOUT the help of sanctuary city mayors.

This is gonna be fun.

Is Tom Homan really the bad guy that the left makes him out to be?



Homan came from a family full of cops.



The left has been convinced that those who stand for the rule of law are the bad guys.



"We're going to change that after January 20th. pic.twitter.com/RYuOEQPJt0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 10, 2024

So no, no Homan is NOT a bad guy.

He's actually a very good guy, one the bad guys are definitely worried about. And they should be.

Here we GOOOOOO ...

January 21, 2025 can't get here soon enough.

