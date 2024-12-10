J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on December 10, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

To accurately show just how embarrassing and HUMILIATING the Community Note our pals at the NAACP received for their racist AF Jordan Neely post really is, we have to go all the way back to the beginning, to when CNN broke the news about the Daniel Penny verdict.

You know, when he was found INNOCENT.

Booyah.

Love to see it, you know?

Anywho, it was at this point that the NAACP chimed in with their race card, supporting Neely's dad who didn't appear all that concerned with getting involved with his son until he passed away and could be used for fame and fortune.

Yes, we're cynical but after spending years covering this crazy stuff you would be too

Their post continues:

Instead, he was met with violence.We stand with his family in calling for accountability.

They stand with his family calling for accountability and a big fat PAYCHECK ... fixed it for them. All of that being said, Americans are done with this racist crap, they just are. We're so tired of being told things are racist when they are not. We're tired of the division and destruction.

And most of all, we're tired of the grifting liars and opportunists using situations like the Penny case to make a quick buck. 

All of that being said, the biggest, bestest, most humiliating note maybe EVER is showing on their post:

OOPSIE.

What is it that Elon Musk keeps saying?

Oh yeah, WE ARE THE MEDIA NOW.

Yes. Yes it is.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Tags: NAACP RACISM JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

