NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny

To accurately show just how embarrassing and HUMILIATING the Community Note our pals at the NAACP received for their racist AF Jordan Neely post really is, we have to go all the way back to the beginning, to when CNN broke the news about the Daniel Penny verdict.

Advertisement

You know, when he was found INNOCENT.

Booyah.

Daniel Penny acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely after more serious manslaughter charge was dismissedhttps://t.co/ELZj33IDAs — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2024

Love to see it, you know?

Anywho, it was at this point that the NAACP chimed in with their race card, supporting Neely's dad who didn't appear all that concerned with getting involved with his son until he passed away and could be used for fame and fortune.

Yes, we're cynical but after spending years covering this crazy stuff you would be too.

The acquittal of Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely has effectively given license for vigilante justice to be waged on the Black community without consequence.



It's a painful reminder of the inequities in our justice system. Jordan deserved compassion. Instead, he was met… https://t.co/JOdxjZJXBi — NAACP (@NAACP) December 9, 2024

Their post continues:

Instead, he was met with violence.We stand with his family in calling for accountability.

They stand with his family calling for accountability and a big fat PAYCHECK ... fixed it for them. All of that being said, Americans are done with this racist crap, they just are. We're so tired of being told things are racist when they are not. We're tired of the division and destruction.

And most of all, we're tired of the grifting liars and opportunists using situations like the Penny case to make a quick buck.

All of that being said, the biggest, bestest, most humiliating note maybe EVER is showing on their post:

NAACP gets Community Notes on their lies and Propaganda! pic.twitter.com/1GJZlIaW0q — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) December 10, 2024

OOPSIE.

Community Notes keeping everyone honest! 😮‍💨 — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) December 10, 2024

What is it that Elon Musk keeps saying?

Oh yeah, WE ARE THE MEDIA NOW.

It should be noted that another black man attempted to restrain Jordan Neely



This event was not racial nor was the verdict. If you wanted to show compassion to Mr. Neely it should've came during the 100+ prior times he was arrested. He was a danger to his community. Just a fact. pic.twitter.com/zqlkTHl1GD — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 9, 2024

not familiar with your organization, is it the National Association for the Advancement of Crazy People? — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) December 9, 2024

Yes. Yes it is.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK

Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding with J6 to 'GET Trump'

WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say

What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express JOY Over a Murder (Watch)

Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW That was DUMB

===========================================================================