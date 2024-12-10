Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW That was DUMB

We still can't believe Californians elected Adam Schiff ... again. And as a senator this time around.

Seriously?

Then again, we suppose it is California. Still, we know there are a few smart people left there, c'mon you guys! Surely you don't want this nob representing you at the federal level, right?

Advertisement

Seems Schiff is trying to humanize himself here while sucking up to Californians in this gag-worthy thread. Hey, we had to read it so do you.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve all Californians as their next United States Senator.



(Thread 🧵) — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

BLAH BLAH BLAH.

My family came to the Golden State when I was a child in the hope of finding a strong economy, safe neighborhoods, and good schools.



And we found all that we could hope for in each of these respects. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

And now Schiff is doing his best to screw it all up, like his fellow Democrats.

Today our state faces significant challenges in the form of a very high cost of living and incomes that have simply not kept pace.



In the Senate, I will do everything I can to bring people together to tackle our housing crisis, create an economy that works for everyone, and… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

In the Senate, I will do everything I can to bring people together to tackle our housing crisis, create an economy that works for everyone, and bring down rising costs from health care to childcare.

Someone should probably tell Schiff it's his party's policies and ideas that are destroying California and making it almost impossible to live there.

I will be a tireless advocate for Californians in every part of the state and work across the aisle to deliver on day one.



California is the creative hub of the world with a tremendous resource in its brilliant, creative, and hardworking people, and a natural beauty that is the… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

I will work with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to help our state and our families succeed.

Sure he will.

At the same time, I will not shrink from my duty to defend our democracy and will vigorously protect the rights and freedoms of the American people and the people of California. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

Defend our democracy.

He's such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

I recognize that I stand on the shoulders of giants. Former Senator Dianne Feinstein leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of courage and effectiveness.



Nobody can ever fill her immense shoes but I will continue to be inspired by her example. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

He just sucks, California.

I am so thankful to Senator Barbara Boxer for believing in me, for her extraordinary environmental stewardship, and her own profound legacy in the Senate. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

Profoud legacy.

K.

And, of course, I am profoundly grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, my mentor, friend – and the greatest Speaker of all time – for her support and encouragement at every step of my career in Congress. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I am also grateful for Senator Alex Padilla’s friendship and look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with him on behalf of the people of our state.



I also want to thank Senator Laphonza Butler for her impressive service. I look forward to what she accomplishes next. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

No matter how many names he drops, he's still a toad.

Finally, I want to thank my wife, Eve, our two beautiful children, and the loving encouragement of my parents, Ed and Sherrill Schiff, of beloved memory. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

His poor wife.

The work ahead of us will not be easy – nothing worth doing ever is.



But my promise is to work every day to deliver results, and make California’s future brighter for all of us in this Golden State. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 9, 2024

And we just threw up a in our mouths a little.

You should be prosecuted for the crimes you committed. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 9, 2024

Big time.

You are a lying POS who deserves prison time. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 9, 2024

That too.

You serve yourself and no one else. We all know it. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) December 9, 2024

Well, all of us but the idiots who elected him in California. They still don't seem to get it.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS

BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny Footnote and It's GLORIOUS

What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp' Sets Off ALL My Radars (Watch)

'Duty Over Personal Gain' --> Kick-A*S Thread Proves Pete Hegseth Puts COUNTRY Over Himself, EVERY Time

He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

===========================================================================