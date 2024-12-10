Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW That was DUMB

WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 10, 2024

We still can't believe Californians elected Adam Schiff ... again. And as a senator this time around.

Seriously? 

Then again, we suppose it is California. Still, we know there are a few smart people left there, c'mon you guys! Surely you don't want this nob representing you at the federal level, right?

Seems Schiff is trying to humanize himself here while sucking up to Californians in this gag-worthy thread. Hey, we had to read it so do you.

BLAH BLAH BLAH.

And now Schiff is doing his best to screw it all up, like his fellow Democrats.

Post continues:

In the Senate, I will do everything I can to bring people together to tackle our housing crisis, create an economy that works for everyone, and bring down rising costs from health care to childcare.

Someone should probably tell Schiff it's his party's policies and ideas that are destroying California and making it almost impossible to live there.

Post continues:

I will work with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to help our state and our families succeed.

Sure he will.

Defend our democracy.

He's such a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

He just sucks, California.

Profoud legacy.

K.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA 

No matter how many names he drops, he's still a toad.

His poor wife.

And we just threw up a in our mouths a little.

Big time.

That too.

Well, all of us but the idiots who elected him in California. They still don't seem to get it.

===========================================================================

