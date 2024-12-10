Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW...
FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 10, 2024
Twitchy

Another day, another CNN panel getting decimated, destroyed, and quite frankly humiliated by Scott Jennings. Again, we're pretty sure CNN has figured out he's the only reason people are still watching their outlet so they just keep bringing him on and 'feeding' him stupid people.

Hey, we're not only watching it but we're writing about it, right?

Capitalism for the win!

This time, our friendly neighborhood CNN Panel was confused about who's a good guy versus who's a bad guy. This is not the first time they've been confused by such things, which is probably why Jennings literally drew some pictures for them.

Well, a chart.

Watch:

Post continues:

“The good guy today, Daniel Penny.”“The bad guy, Luigi Mangione”

HA HA HA HA HA

What she really hates is the narrative she's been supporting and pushing for decades now is pointless and everyone, even people on the Left, are starting to see through it. Truth and reality are painful when they're no longer on 'your side.'

Jennings wasn't having any of this chaos ... not even the race card.

*SNORT* AOC's 2023 Airhead Take on Subway Safety Goes VIRAL After Daniel Penny ACQUITTED and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Jennings has a way of shutting down the stupid that is informative while being entertaining.

Unless, of course, you're sitting on the CNN panel.

Then yeah, it might sting a little.

CNN JORDAN NEELY SCOTT JENNINGS DANIEL PENNY

