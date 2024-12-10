FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS

Another day, another CNN panel getting decimated, destroyed, and quite frankly humiliated by Scott Jennings. Again, we're pretty sure CNN has figured out he's the only reason people are still watching their outlet so they just keep bringing him on and 'feeding' him stupid people.

Hey, we're not only watching it but we're writing about it, right?

Capitalism for the win!

This time, our friendly neighborhood CNN Panel was confused about who's a good guy versus who's a bad guy. This is not the first time they've been confused by such things, which is probably why Jennings literally drew some pictures for them.

Well, a chart.

Watch:

NEW: Scott Jennings pulls out a chart in front of a CNN panel as he rips the left for their reactions to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s execution.



“Let me just help you understand if you're on the American left tonight.”



“The good guy today, Daniel Penny.”



“The bad guy,… pic.twitter.com/63RGG6k6ZS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Post continues:

“The good guy today, Daniel Penny.”“The bad guy, Luigi Mangione”

HA HA HA HA HA

She hates that he's right — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) December 10, 2024

What she really hates is the narrative she's been supporting and pushing for decades now is pointless and everyone, even people on the Left, are starting to see through it. Truth and reality are painful when they're no longer on 'your side.'

Jennings wasn't having any of this chaos ... not even the race card.

This is perfect.



Woke CNN contributor Solomon Jones tries to pull the race card and Scott Jennings makes him instantly regret it.



Facts matter! pic.twitter.com/tQ6gDtfKcw — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 10, 2024

Jennings has a way of shutting down the stupid that is informative while being entertaining.

Unless, of course, you're sitting on the CNN panel.

Then yeah, it might sting a little.

