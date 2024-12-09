LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at Kennedy Center Honors (Video)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

She's as cold as ice ...

Heh.

Just a few days ago, Jill Biden was seen sitting next to Trump and she appeared friendly, even smiling. There was no cold shoulder, there was no sense that she was somehow sitting right next to LITERALLY HITLER.

Nope, it just looked like two people who sort of know one another sitting together and being polite.

Now, watch how she treats Kamala here:

Who could blame her? Can you imagine trying to pretend you don't hate someone when you hate that someone as much as Jill likely hates Kamala?

No thanks.

Seriously, all we can feel and see when we look at Kamala Harris is JOY. All the joy.

Joy that she LOST.

This. ^

Really ... we would be too.

We do indeed.

And now, so does Kamala.

