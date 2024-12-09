LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at Kennedy Center Honors (Video)

She's as cold as ice ...

Heh.

Just a few days ago, Jill Biden was seen sitting next to Trump and she appeared friendly, even smiling. There was no cold shoulder, there was no sense that she was somehow sitting right next to LITERALLY HITLER.

Nope, it just looked like two people who sort of know one another sitting together and being polite.

Now, watch how she treats Kamala here:

Jill Biden arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors and doesn’t even look at Kamala seated right next to her and Joe.



She really despises her. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRccNCI2Vs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 9, 2024

Who could blame her? Can you imagine trying to pretend you don't hate someone when you hate that someone as much as Jill likely hates Kamala?

No thanks.

"Joy" — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) December 9, 2024

Seriously, all we can feel and see when we look at Kamala Harris is JOY. All the joy.

Joy that she LOST.

Jill 100% voted for Trump 😂 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) December 9, 2024

There’s the cold shoulder, and then there’s the arctic shoulder. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) December 9, 2024

This. ^

She was way more happy seeing Trump lmaooo — Fred (@kfred91) December 9, 2024

Really ... we would be too.

Jill smiles at Trump in Paris, and ignores Kamala at the Kennedy Center. We know who Jill voted for… — Common Sense (@Dude3571) December 9, 2024

We do indeed.

And now, so does Kamala.

