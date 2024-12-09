Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY

Wasn't it just last week when the media was claiming Joe Biden will or should give a preemptive pardon to people like Adam Kinzinger and of course, Liz Cheney? Seems she doesn't think she should be in jail for anything she did on the January 6th Committee. She also sounds a bit nervous to this editor with her false bravado.

Especially since she's babbling about something that was unfounded no matter how hard Nancy Pelosi's hand-picked committee tried to pretend it was. Wonder what Cheney thinks about the fact we all know she colluded with a witness.

Here's her response to Trump's statement:

Liz Cheney has responded to Trump's statement that she and the other Jan. 6th Committee members should be in jail. What is your response?



"Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a… pic.twitter.com/6eQt4gNNdq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2024

Her statement continues:

"Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.” - NYT

She just doesn't get it.

No wonder she's hoping for a Joe Biden pardon.

So is she accepting a Pardon if offered, or is she confident enough that she was above the line on everything she did?



Talk is cheap, if she rejects an offered pardon we’ll tel me everything I need to know. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) December 9, 2024

Exactly. If she accepts a pardon from Biden we know everything we need to know.

If not, she is likely in for a bumpy ride.

A much-deserved one.

What’s the sentence for withholding exculpatory evidence and committing perjury? — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) December 9, 2024

J6 Committee colluded with witnesses and the media and destroyed records. They should absolutely be in jail. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 9, 2024

If Trump had really done something wrong, they would have arrested him, charged him and convicted him. THEY are the ones who did something wrong with a sham investigation and the persecution of the J6 defendants. — picturelady1959 (@picturelady1959) December 9, 2024

If there was ANYTHING they could have gotten Trump on, they would have. We're not sure any candidate or elected official has been investigated more AND SURVIVED than Trump.

