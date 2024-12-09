Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY

Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wasn't it just last week when the media was claiming Joe Biden will or should give a preemptive pardon to people like Adam Kinzinger and of course, Liz Cheney? Seems she doesn't think she should be in jail for anything she did on the January 6th Committee. She also sounds a bit nervous to this editor with her false bravado.

Especially since she's babbling about something that was unfounded no matter how hard Nancy Pelosi's hand-picked committee tried to pretend it was. Wonder what Cheney thinks about the fact we all know she colluded with a witness.

Here's her response to Trump's statement:

Her statement continues:

"Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.” - NYT

She just doesn't get it.

No wonder she's hoping for a Joe Biden pardon.

Exactly. If she accepts a pardon from Biden we know everything we need to know. 

If not, she is likely in for a bumpy ride.

A much-deserved one.

If there was ANYTHING they could have gotten Trump on, they would have. We're not sure any candidate or elected official has been investigated more AND SURVIVED than Trump.

