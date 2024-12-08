'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful Rumors About Tulsi Gabbard

Good old David Axelrod, reminding us once again who the Democrats really are. Not like we'd forget with the constant bellyaching and complaining and b*tching we're seeing from them and have been seeing from them since Trump WHOOPED Kamala Harris with a mandate of a win a little over a month ago.

Have we mentioned time flies when you're having fun because TIME FLIES when you're having fun.

Bigly.

Not sure if Axelrod was joking and thought this would be funny of if he was being a passive aggressive dbag.

Probably both:

There's absolutely no basis to the rumor that Assad spent the night on Tulsi Gabbard s sofa. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 8, 2024

Dude.

Guess how this went over:

It was Nancy Pelosi’s sofa. pic.twitter.com/SyeV9KGQ6V — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2024

Heh.

No, but Nancy Pelosi spent some time on the couch. So did Kerry. pic.twitter.com/oH5Xl7OCUU — Ryan B. Leslie 🇺🇸 (@RyanBLeslie) December 8, 2024

What do we say, folks? IT'S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY (D)O IT.

Delete your account, you loathsome POS pic.twitter.com/IymvaL6dBz — Darth Bulldog #GoDawgs (@OverpaidA) December 8, 2024

Seriously.

There’s really no low democrats won’t stoop to — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) December 8, 2024

True story.

You watched Obama torch the world, while he empowered and funded Iran to destroy Israel and spread terror across the globe



Suggest you are not in any position to comment on anyone.

Iran is behind all this and Obama funded them, while Russia helped them. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 8, 2024

This. ^

Was this supposed to be a joke? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 8, 2024

Considering he IS a joke, maybe?

Oof.

Heh.

