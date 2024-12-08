VIP
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful Rumors About Tulsi Gabbard

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on December 08, 2024
Meme

Good old David Axelrod, reminding us once again who the Democrats really are. Not like we'd forget with the constant bellyaching and complaining and b*tching we're seeing from them and have been seeing from them since Trump WHOOPED Kamala Harris with a mandate of a win a little over a month ago.

Have we mentioned time flies when you're having fun because TIME FLIES when you're having fun.

Bigly.

Not sure if Axelrod was joking and thought this would be funny of if he was being a passive aggressive dbag.

Probably both:

Dude.

Guess how this went over:

Heh.

What do we say, folks? IT'S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY (D)O IT.

Seriously.

True story.

This. ^

Considering he IS a joke, maybe?

Oof.

Heh.

===========================================================================

